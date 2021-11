TIDEWATER — Shirley Jean Weaver, 86, had her family close by when she left this life on October 22, 2021. She was born to her late parents, Herbert E. Wardius and Myrtle C. Wardius in Chester County, Philadelphia on May 13, 1935. Shirley was a kind, compassionate, very generous person...

TIDEWATER, OR ・ 6 DAYS AGO