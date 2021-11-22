ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

How Long is the Halo Infinite Beta?

By Danielle Louie
dbltap.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter its release earlier this month, players are asking how long will Halo Infinite stay in its beta stage?. Halo Infinite Multiplayer Beta was released on Nov. 15, 2021 will its full game to release on Dec. 8. In...

www.dbltap.com

Comments / 0

Related
mp1st.com

Halo Infinite Beta Build Blue Screen Issue Acknowledged by 343

With the Halo Infinite multiplayer client hitting players today as a surprise roll out for Xbox’s 20th anniversary, it seems issues have surfaced for players all wanting to get a taste of Master Chief’s blaster. Reports have surfaced of a Halo Infinite beta build blue screen issue, where players are having problems downloading the game.
VIDEO GAMES
Charlie INTEL

Halo Infinite Season 1 Free Multiplayer Beta releases today

Halo Infinite’s first season of the Multiplayer Beta was officially released during the November 15 Xbox Anniversary live stream event. Both Call of Duty: Vanguard and Battlefield 2042 have arrived, which leaves only Halo Infinite – perhaps the most anticipated FPS launch of the year. While the campaign is definitely a draw for Halo players, it’s the new free-to-play multiplayer and its weapons and maps that determine how the game is received in the community.
VIDEO GAMES
massivelyop.com

Halo Infinite’s multiplayer beta storms onto Steam early

Out of seeming nowhere, 343 Industries and Xbox Game Studios pushed Halo Infinite’s multiplayer beta live on Monday for PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X, giving players a free-to-play taste of the full game. The full launch is scheduled for December 8th and will include the single-player campaign, while the co-op campaign was delayed into 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
gamerevolution.com

Halo Infinite: How to fix menu and scoreboard disappearing

Halo Infinite multiplayer is available now on Xbox Series X, Series S, Xbox One, and PC ahead of its scheduled launch. The surprise release is positive in most ways, though it could also be the cause of some technical issues. One such problem is the Halo Infinite menu and scoreboard disappearing glitch. In-game multiplayer menus for selecting modes and more can vanish, while the scoreboard can also go missing during gameplay. Here’s the need-to-know info on a quick and easy solution to this menu display bug.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xbox Series X#Co Op#Forge#Battle Pass#Spartan#Xbox One
dexerto.com

How to unlock Halo Infinite 20th Anniversary rewards

Halo Infinite officially launched early on November 15, 2021, and players can pick up some great cosmetic rewards to celebrate the 20th Anniversary of Xbox and Halo: Combat Evolved. It’s been six years since Halo 5 and, with Infinite having been delayed for a year, players’ thirst for fresh Halo...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
windowscentral.com

Halo Infinite players face blue screen following beta launch

Halo Infinite multiplayer has surprise launched, with a beta that includes the full maps and modes. Many players are encountering a blue screen error when trying to launch the game. This error should be resolved later as various servers come online. Halo Infinite multiplayer surprise launched as part of the...
TECHNOLOGY
vg247.com

Halo Infinite’s multiplayer beta already has a problem with cheaters

Halo Infinite's multiplayer beta is a smash success: huge numbers of players across PC and console have been hopping into the shooter since its surprise launch last week and 343 Industries' latest title is already a success... even before its official launch on December 8. However, popularity comes with its...
VIDEO GAMES
dbltap.com

Best Moveset for Luxray in Pokemon GO

We’ve put together the best moveset for Luxray in Pokemon GO in celebration of its Community Day feature. Shinx is the chosen Pokemon for November Community Day today, Nov. 21—making its evolved form, Luxray, just as popular. This Sinnoh lion has a PokeDex number of #405 and is also known as the “Gleam Eyes” Pokemon due to its peculiar sight ability. Luxray can see through objects when scouting for danger.
VIDEO GAMES
dbltap.com

Can Shinx be Shiny in Pokemon Go?

Pokémon GO trainers want to know if Shinx can be shiny during its Community Day today. Today, Nov. 21, is Shinx Community Day. This adorable little electric-blue lion has stolen many trainers hearts as one of the first encounters in the original Sinnoh region main series titles, Pokemon Diamond and Pokemon Pearl. It’s only fitting that, with the Sinnoh remakes Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, that Shinx get its time in the limelight.
VIDEO GAMES
dbltap.com

How to Change Fire Mode in Battlefield 2042

If you're looking to change the Fire Mode in Battlefield 2042, here's what you need to know. Battlefield 2042 is finally here and so far players have been feeling pretty mixed on the game's offerings. Whether you're new to Battlefield or returning once again to the popular series, there are a few things to get your head around. First, though, you'll want to get the right feel for your weapons. Fortunately, some of Battlefield 2042's weaponry allow players to alter their Fire Modes, enabling a bit of extra control over your gunfights.
VIDEO GAMES
pcinvasion.com

Halo Infinite’s Fracture: Tenrai event has begun, here’s what you can earn and how long it lasts

Halo Infinite’s Tenrai event has finally arrived. It kicks off today, November 23, and features a slew of new rewards for players to earn through its 30-tier reward system. This event has been highly anticipated by the Halo community, so I’m sure many are ready to test their blades. Rewards earned during the event include new weapon skins, emblems, and a samurai-themed armor core.
VIDEO GAMES
dbltap.com

How to Get Jirachi in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Trainers in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl can obtain Jirachi as long as they have save data from another game. There are quite a few special bonus rewards for dedicated trainers in the new Pokemon Sinnoh region remakes, Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. These primarily include mythical Pokemon that require a bit of outside work to obtain. Fortunately, when it comes to Jirachi the Wish Maker, some fans may have already completed the necessary steps.
VIDEO GAMES
dbltap.com

Prime Gaming December 2021 Offerings Revealed

This December Prime Gaming members are wondering what the offerings and deals are for the holidays. All month long, Prime Gaming is to release deals and a total of nine free games for Amazon Prime members. In partnership with EA, Prime Gaming exclusive content from titles like Need For Speed,...
VIDEO GAMES
dbltap.com

How to Unlock Buenas Vistas in Forza Horizon 5

How to unlock the Buenas Vistas Player House in Forza Horizon 5, is something that many are wondering about at the moment as more players continue to dive into Playground Game's latest open-world racer for the first time. With Forza Horizon 5 being a game that invites players to explore...
VIDEO GAMES
dbltap.com

How to Use the Ranger Drone in Battlefield 2042

The Ranger is a useful little Support Unit. Here's how to use it in Battlefield 2042. Battlefield 2042 is finally here, bringing with it some new features for players to try their hands at. A new tool that players can utilize is the Ranger - an autonomous quadruped assault robot, perfect for detecting enemy players. The Ranger has a number of uses, depending on your situation, and makes for a decent companion as you traverse the map.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy