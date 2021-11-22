How Long is the Halo Infinite Beta?

If you're looking to change the Fire Mode in Battlefield 2042, here's what you need to know. Battlefield 2042 is finally here and so far players have been feeling pretty mixed on the game's offerings. Whether you're new to Battlefield or returning once again to the popular series, there are a few things to get your head around. First, though, you'll want to get the right feel for your weapons. Fortunately, some of Battlefield 2042's weaponry allow players to alter their Fire Modes, enabling a bit of extra control over your gunfights.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO