ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

EU drafts plan to cut methane emissions from oil and gas industry

By Syndicated Content
wincountry.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRUSSELS (Reuters) – The EU has drafted legislation to reduce methane emissions by forcing oil and gas companies to report their output and find and fix leaks of the gas that is the second-biggest cause of climate change, according to a draft seen by Reuters on Monday. Oil and...

wincountry.com

Comments / 0

Related
wincountry.com

EU to drop need for authorisation to export COVID vaccines in January

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The European Commission said on Friday it would discontinue its export-control mechanism for COVID-19 vaccines from January. The mechanism would be replaced by a monitoring system but would no longer require vaccine makers to secure authorisation to export, a Commission spokeswoman told a news conference. (Reporting by...
PUBLIC HEALTH
wincountry.com

Carbonised: Kyrgyz government hands out cheap coal amid energy crunch

BISHKEK (Reuters) – Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japparov told the COP26 global climate summit this month that his Central Asian nation would achieve carbon neutrality by 2050 – but right now his government is urging citizens to burn more coal. Thousands of people queue up every day to buy coal at...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Methane Gas#Oil And Gas#Methane Emissions#Co2 Emissions#Eu#Reuters#The European Union#The European Commission#The European Parliament
wincountry.com

EU to recommend COVID passes last for nine months after full vaccination

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The European Commission will recommend on Thursday that COVID-19 vaccination certificates last for nine months after full vaccination, an EU official told Reuters. The decision was made after a long discussion about whether the validity of the certificates should last eight or nine months. People who get...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Guernsey Gazette

Industry criticizes plan to tap oil reserves

CASPER — The federal government will pull oil from the country’s emergency stockpile in an effort to bring down stubbornly high fuel prices, the White House said Tuesday. Over the next several months, the U.S. Department of Energy will release 50 million barrels of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, where it’s currently storing just over 600 million barrels in four underground caverns.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
OilPrice.com

The Oil And Gas Industry Is Facing A $3.3 Trillion Stranded Asset Nightmare

Increased scrutiny and pressure on companies from investors and society could lead to trillions in stranded assets. Businesses are waiting for details on carbon markets and carbon emission rules and, potentially, carbon taxes, before re-evaluating their assets. IRENA: the value of assets stranded in the upstream fossil fuel sector would...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Global Warming
bizjournals

Denver adopts rules to cut greenhouse gas emissions from large commercial buildings

Denver joins a handful of U.S. cities that have already enacted building performance standards, such as Boulder and St. Louis. © 2021 American City Business Journals. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 1/1/21) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement (updated 7/20/21). The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of American City Business Journals.
DENVER, CO
Nature.com

A Bayesian framework for deriving sector-based methane emissions from top-down fluxes

Communications Earth & Environment volumeÂ 2, ArticleÂ number:Â 242 (2021) Cite this article. Atmospheric methane observations are used to test methane emission inventories as the sum of emissions should correspond to observed methane concentrations. Typically, concentrations are inversely projected to a net flux through an atmospheric chemistry-transport model. Current methods to partition net fluxes to underlying sector-based emissions often scale fluxes based on the relative weight of sectors in a prior inventory. However, this approach imposes correlation between emission sectors which may not exist. Here we present a Bayesian optimal estimation method that projects inverse methane fluxes directly to emission sectors while accounting uncertainty structure and spatial resolution of prior fluxes and emissions. We apply this method to satellite-derived fluxes over the U.S. and at higher resolution over the Permian Basin to demonstrate that we can characterize a sector-based emission budget. This approach provides more robust comparisons between different top-down estimates, critical for assessing the efficacy of policies intended to reduce emissions.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
offshore-technology.com

EU proposes legislation to reduce oil and gas methane emissions

Reuters has reportedly seen a new draft EU bill to curb the oil and gas industry’s methane emissions, with the new legislation recommending companies be required to report output of the gas, as well as to monitor and fix any leaks that may occur. A draft version of the bill...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CBS Boston

U.S. Plans To Release Oil From Reserves As Gas Prices Remain High In Massachusetts

BOSTON (CBS) — President Biden plans to release oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve along the Texas and Louisiana coast in an effort to lower gas prices as Americans begin the busy Thanksgiving and holiday travel season. CBS News reports the move is in coordination with other countries including China, India, Japan, South Korea and the United Kingdom. The national average cost of a gallon of gas went down a cent to $3.40 this week. In Massachusetts, gas prices are slightly higher than the nationwide average: AAA reports that the average cost of a gallon of gas in the state went up a...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Seattle Times

Saudi crown prince plans emissions-free industrial hub ‘floating’ on sea

Saudi Arabia’s crown prince plans to build a carbon emissions-free industrial city “floating” on the Red Sea as part of his Neom mega-project, officials said last week. Neom didn’t say how much the city would cost, or how the complex would be engineered to float. The project, dubbed “Oxagon,” will...
ADVOCACY
theenergymix.com

Wilkinson Pledges ‘Enforceable’, ‘Workable’ Cap on Oil and Gas Emissions

The Trudeau government will use a combination of investments and tax measures to establish an “enforceable”, “workable” cap on greenhouse gas emissions from oil and gas operations, Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson said in an interview with a CBC Radio podcast. Wilkinson said he and Environment and Climate Minister Steven...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
kuer.org

Oil and gas production in the Uinta Basin has fallen, but methane leaks remained steady and high

Oil and gas production has gone down in Utah’s Uinta Basin from 2015-2020 because of market forces, but new research shows methane leaks have remained steady and high. Researchers expected to see them increase when production and emissions declined. But they found that wasn’t the case in the Uinta Basin. The ratio of leakage remained between 6-8%, which are some of the highest rates in the country.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy