AmEx pitched business clients tax break that may have skirted laws – WSJ

• Closing letters don’t provide full closure—In a partially published correspondence letter to a certain taxpayer (ID CCA_2021040115194343, April 21, 2021), the Internal Revenue Service reminds us that a closing letter doesn’t preclude a later audit. In this letter, the IRS explains that a closing letter (Letter 627) constitutes only acceptance of the filed return. That letter of acceptance is, under Revenue Procedure 2005-32, only a “narrow, limited” communication between the IRS and the taxpayer. In Rev. Proc. 2005-32, the IRS summarizes the procedures relating to re-opening of examinations. It lists categories of certain contacts and actions that don’t constitute examinations and therefore allow a later audit without following other procedures that are necessary for “reopening” a closed case. In this letter, the IRS explains that a closing letter isn’t an examination, so the IRS may initiate an audit later without triggering the procedures for reopening closed cases.

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 9 DAYS AGO