Income Tax

AmEx pitched business clients tax break that may have skirted laws – WSJ

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – American Express Co pitched its business clients a tax break which may have skirted tax laws, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter and documents reviewed by...

KSAT 12

Various ways to draw in clients for small businesses

Just before the end of the year could be the best time to boost your finances. When it comes to making your investments make money in the next 12 months, consider these suggestions from the financial website Kiplinger. First, take a look at your portfolio of stocks to see if...
SMALL BUSINESS
Magic 95.1

New bill could give tax breaks to Illinois small businesses

ILLINOIS (WREX) — A new bill could mean tax breaks for small businesses if they provide benefits to their employees. State Representative Dave Vella introduced the bill to try and address the working shortage for the hospitality industry. If passed, the bill would help offset the costs of businesses providing...
ILLINOIS STATE
pymnts

Amex Fires Sales Staff Over Wire Payment Tax Benefit Claims

American Express has terminated some of its employees and disciplined others stemming from the sales staff’s positioning of products “inappropriately,” particularly related to purported tax benefits, the company announced in a statement on Monday (Nov. 22). The issue mainly focused on Premium Wire, the company’s global wire payments product, according...
PERSONAL FINANCE
CFO.com

AmEx Fires Workers Over Payments Sales Pitches

American Express has disclosed it terminated employees for making improper sales pitches to business customers about the tax benefits of using its wire payment services. According to AmEx, the employees “positioned certain products inappropriately, specifically with respect to tax benefits,” with the issue primarily involving Premium Wire, a product that enables businesses to send wire payments globally.
ECONOMY
Seekingalpha.com

American Express pitched business clients on a shaky tax strategy - WSJ

For years, some American Express (NYSE:AXP) salespeople urged thousands of business owners to pay employees and suppliers with their AmEx business card, because the transaction fees they paid would be more than offset by tax-free cash rewards they earned and the tax deductions they'd get on those fees, the Wall Street Journal reports, citing people familiar with the matter.
PERSONAL FINANCE
wealthmanagement.com

Tax Law Update: December 2021

• Closing letters don’t provide full closure—In a partially published correspondence letter to a certain taxpayer (ID CCA_2021040115194343, April 21, 2021), the Internal Revenue Service reminds us that a closing letter doesn’t preclude a later audit. In this letter, the IRS explains that a closing letter (Letter 627) constitutes only acceptance of the filed return. That letter of acceptance is, under Revenue Procedure 2005-32, only a “narrow, limited” communication between the IRS and the taxpayer. In Rev. Proc. 2005-32, the IRS summarizes the procedures relating to re-opening of examinations. It lists categories of certain contacts and actions that don’t constitute examinations and therefore allow a later audit without following other procedures that are necessary for “reopening” a closed case. In this letter, the IRS explains that a closing letter isn’t an examination, so the IRS may initiate an audit later without triggering the procedures for reopening closed cases.
PERSONAL FINANCE
theeastcountygazette.com

$1,100 Surprise Stimulus Will Hit Your Bank Account This December

The approximately $1 trillion in national assistant distributed to millions of households by three stimulus checks served several people. Still, there is no proof that the national government will give out a fourth stimulus debt. Some States Personal Funds. Corona Virus Delta alternatives are spreading over the nation, mentioning the...
PERSONAL FINANCE
abovethelaw.com

Building A Client-Centric Law Firm

Today’s law firm clients are requiring a level of engagement that extends well beyond legal outcomes. Clients want and need a firm that serves as a strategic partner, one that understands how legal services help support the entirety of the clients’ businesses. Increasingly, they want their legal representatives to be partners, especially clients with multiple, often overlapping needs.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Next IRS check set to go out to millions of Americans on Monday

WASHINGTON — The Internal Revenue Service and the Treasury Department announced Friday that millions of American families will soon receive their advance child tax credit payment for the month of November. Low-income families who are not getting payments and have not filed a tax return can still get one, but they must sign up on IRS.gov by 10:59 p.m. Central Standard Time on Monday, Nov. 15.
INCOME TAX

