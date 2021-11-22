Halifax Fire Department vehicle involved in collision; driver charged

HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) – Virginia State Police have charged a driver — who was responding to an emergency call — in connection with a crash that took place last week in Halifax County.

According to police, they responded to the 300 block of Mountain Road just before 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 17 for a two-vehicle crash.

A Ford F-350 truck that belonged to the Halifax Volunteer Fire Department was reportedly traveling west on Mountain Road with its lights and siren activated.

Authorities say the Ford crossed the centerline to the eastbound lane and hit a westbound 2008 Nissan Altima that was in the process of making a left turn onto Cedar Lane. The two vehicles collided on the eastbound side.

Officials say the driver of the Nissan was suffered minor injuries.

However, driver of the Ford — identified by police as 69-year-old Dean Wagstaff of Scottsburg — was wearing a seatbelt and was not injured.

Virginia State Police say the Ford was responding to an emergency call at the time of the crash.

Wagstaff was reportedly charged with failure to yield the right of way.

Authorities are still investigating the crash.

For breaking news delivered to you, subscribe to WFXR’s breaking news email list

Get breaking news, weather, and sports delivered to your smartphone with the WFXR News app available on Apple and Android .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFXRtv.