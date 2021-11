Two men found guilty of the 1965 murder of civil rights leader Malcolm X are to have their convictions thrown out, the Manhattan district attorney's office said Wednesday. Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance will hold a press conference on Thursday to announce the exoneration of Muhammad A. Aziz and Khalil Islam, his office said. "These men did not get the justice that they deserved," Vance said in an interview with The New York Times. "What we can do is acknowledge the error, the severity of the error." The newspaper said a 22-month investigation conducted jointly by the Manhattan district attorney's office and lawyers for the two men found that prosecutors, the FBI and New York police withheld evidence that would likely have led to their acquittal.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 10 DAYS AGO