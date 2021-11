A grandmother aged 103 has become a viral TikTok sensation after sharing her experiences of cotton picking as a child. Madie Scott, who said she begun working aged 12, was helped by her granddaughter and TikTok user BlackBeauty_5 to tell her story of working in Georgia’s cotton fields. She said she worked from 3am to 5pm everyday picking cotton, and earned 50 cents a day for her work. Asked what happened to the cotton, Ms Scott told her granddaughter: “They turned it into cotton clothes! What else do you think they did with it? That's what cotton does!”She added that...

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 5 DAYS AGO