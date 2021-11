As the Denver Broncos were trounced 30-13 in the Mile High City on Sunday by the Philadelphia Eagles, one had to wonder whether or not the team missed Pat Shurmur. The Broncos were red-hot on offense last week, defeating the Dallas Cowboys 30-16. It was the first time this year, with Teddy Bridgewater at quarterback, the team scored 30 points. The extremely balanced attack (190 rushing yards, 217 passing) scored in all four quarters and they seemed to finally hit their stride under Shurmur.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO