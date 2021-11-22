ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US diplomat in El Salvador critical of government leaves job

By MARCOS ALEMAN, Associated Press
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN SALVADOR, El Salvador — The United States’ top diplomat in El Salvador announced Monday that she is leaving the post, adding that the government of President Nayib Bukele “is showing no interest” in improving the bilateral relationship. The departure of Jean Manes, who was once seen as a...

