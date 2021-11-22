ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Interior Design

Nina Freudenberger: Homes Should Feel Lived In

By Laurie Gunning Grossman
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article"If you just go with what you believe in and make your home the way you want it to, it will ​always​ be beautiful," says Nina Freudenberger. "Even if it's not my specific style or someone else's — it will be yours. That's so fascinating to me, right? I love that....

thespruce.com

Designers Explain How to Spot a Thrift Store Gem

Whether thrift shopping has long been one of your weekly pastimes or is just now becoming a new favorite habit, you're likely aware that you most definitely can score gems while bargain hunting. However, you also probably know that not every thrift store trip leads to extreme success and there is often a lot to sort through in order to find something worth calling home—or posting on Instagram—about. To help you maximize your time at the thrift store and shop like a pro, we polled four designers who are all experienced thrifters and know which pieces are the real deal. Below, they share exactly what you need to keep in mind while strolling the aisles of your favorite secondhand spot.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Food52

14 Guest Bathroom Essentials That Make It Feel Like Home

I don’t know about you, but my hosting skills are a little rusty after a long hiatus from having houseguests. But with people traveling again, especially this holiday season, many of us will be welcoming guests into our home again (hooray!). If you’re lucky enough to have a guest bathroom,...
INTERIOR DESIGN
veranda.com

7 Ways to Make Overnight Guests Feel at Home for the Holidays

At our upstate oasis in Millbrook, New York, my family and I love to have friends and extended family come and stay with us. Walking through our cherry-red lacquered front door, I feel instantly relaxed and ready to unwind. It’s a joy we want to share with everyone who comes to stay with us—especially during the holidays. To make sure everyone has a memorable stay, I carefully prep my place so that it exudes a sense of coming home for all. Read on because I’m sure you’ll find more than a few tips you’ll want to try yourself this season.
San Diego weekly Reader

Julia Wehner: to feel, and to live

Nothing that perfectly fits. A painter’s torn and billowed cuffs; a thin dress. awarding no favors to figure, yet tinted an ideal green. the ripe heart of a bloomed eye. Cottons and linens spaced away from the skin, causing. mere brushes in inhaling to collapse the notion that. feeling every...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
hunker.com

'80s-Themed Rooms: 10 Ways to Get the Look

Name the era. Loud colors, statement wallpapers, unconventional shapes, clashing everything? You guessed it ... we're talking about the '80s. Unless you've been living under a rock for the last few years, you've probably noticed a resurgence in the retro aesthetic. Iconic for so many reasons, both good and bad, '80s style was experimental to say the very least. It embraced everything unique and characterful about design, with lots of colors, patterns, and shapes to boot.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Sentinel & Enterprise

This Lemon Pie captures the feeling of home

In the decade I spent working in restaurant kitchens, I rarely felt an emotional connection with the food I was cooking. This feeling of distance from the food I encountered here in the United States began almost as soon as I arrived from Nigeria as a young college student. Very few dishes I ate growing up were reflected in the dining hall food served in my university, nor was there evidence of them in the recipes I fastidiously honed in culinary school after college, and in my first restaurant jobs in Baltimore. When I moved to Atlanta in 2006, Edna Lewis, the great American chef and cookbook author, had just died. At the two restaurants where I worked, I started making Lewis’ recipes, and began seeing in my own two hands the food that transported me home.
RECIPES
hunker.com

5 Home Office Trends to Expect in 2022

It's obvious at this point that some people are working remotely permanently. For those who are staying at home, or have maybe moved to a new city entirely, one decor project that has been top of mind is the office. You can get as creative as you want — or...
INTERIOR DESIGN
hunker.com

Inside-Mount vs. Outside-Mount Shades and Blinds: How to Choose

Before you can even start thinking about the aesthetics of your window shades or blinds or measuring for the exact product you want, you first have to decide: inside mount or outside mount? Both mount types have their pros and cons, but often the decision comes down to privacy, light control, and aesthetics.
HOME & GARDEN

