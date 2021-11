With Shawn Porter and Terence Crawford engaging in a back and forth war, Errol Spence Jr. thoroughly enjoyed his view from his ringside seat. A crowd of just over 11,000 at the Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada, routinely rose to their feet for the majority of the night. Although Crawford attempted to fight a patient fight, Porter refused to let him do so. With his nonstop pressure, Crawford was forced at times to bite down on his mouthpiece and fight fire with fire.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 6 DAYS AGO