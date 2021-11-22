ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paso Robles, CA

Ronald Lee Engstrom 1948-2021

By Submit News to our Editor
The Paso Robles Press
The Paso Robles Press
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JlXaX_0d498eJC00

Ronald Lee Engstrom (Rondog), 73, of Paso Robles, passed away on October 21, 2021. He was born in Southgate, Ca, on March 3, 1948, to Walfred August Engstrom and Katherine Beatrice Rollins Engstrom and moved to Paso Robles by the time he was two.

Ronald was a graduate of Paso Robles High School, class of 1966. He served in the Army from January 9, 1968, to January 9, 1970, serving in Vietnam. Ronald trained at Fort Ord, Fort Lewis, and Fort Benning and was a scout dog handler. He was awarded the National Defense Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Air Medal, Purple Heart, and Combat infantry badge.

He worked at Bryan’s beef, Ennis, Pro Forms, and SA Recycling before retiring in 2013.

He was an avid Baseball (Dodger) fan and played baseball and softball, most notably with the trash dogs, going to the senior games in St. George, Utah, several times. He was a member of the Moose Lodge. He loved fishing and hunting with his brother Wally (Gator), Maddog, and Coop. He loved spending time with lifelong friends Johnny Maduena and family, Cary Cooper and family, Tommy Clevenger clan, John Muir, Vickie Rose, Dale Gomer, and numerous others. He was loved by all who knew him.

He was preceded in death by his father Walfred, mother Katherine, brother Gator, beloved uncle Jack Rollins, and brother-in-law Mike O’Neal.

He is survived by his beloved aunt Marilyn Rollins of Dallas Tx, sister Judy O’Neal of Ione, Ca, and sister-in-law Laurie Engstrom of Paso Robles. He is also survived by nephews and niece, Troy (Christa) Engstrom of Templeton, Trisha Engstrom of Paso Robles, Ryan O’Neal and Travis O’Neal of Ione, Ca, and many great-nieces and nephews.

Services will be held on December 11, 2021, at 11 am, at the Paso Robles Cemetery, Veterans section.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the DAV, Paralyzed Veterans of America, St. Judes, Wounded Warriors, and Humane Society who Rondog was an avid supporter.

Comments / 0

Related
The Paso Robles Press

Thanksgiving For Paso Robles Serving Dinner on November 25

PASO ROBLES — Don’t forget, this Thursday, Nov. 25, Paso Robles will be serving sitdown Thanksgiving meals at Centennial Park Activity Center in Paso Robles. Thanksgiving for Paso Robles is a “celebration of thanks serving over 1,500 men, women, and children from all communities, a traditional Thanksgiving meal at no cost. A true expression of community that brings diverse people together to share the day with others.”
PASO ROBLES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Paso Robles, CA
Paso Robles, CA
Obituaries
City
Ione, CA
Local
California Obituaries
State
Utah State
City
Templeton, CA
The Paso Robles Press

Red Light Roundup 11/01-11/07/2021

Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Paso Robles Police Department. November 02, 2021. 19:49— Evelyn...
PASO ROBLES, CA
The Paso Robles Press

Volunteers Needed For 37 Annual Thanksgiving For Paso Robles

PASO ROBLES — Thanksgiving for Paso Robles needs volunteers to continue their annual tradition to supply a free dinner to anyone. This is the 37th year of the Thanksgiving dinner, and volunteers have been given the green light to once again have a sitdown dinner at Centennial Park. It takes over 200 volunteers for this event, and the charity is approximately 100 short. If additional volunteers are not found, they will not be able to continue with the traditional Thanksgiving meal.
PASO ROBLES, CA
The Paso Robles Press

Thanksgiving for Paso Robles Returns In-Person for 37th Anniversary

PASO ROBLES — For 36 years, Thanksgiving for Paso Robles has provided homemade meals for over 1,200 people per year. In 2020, Thanksgiving for Paso Robles kept its promise to provide Thanksgiving dinner to those in need. However, due to COVID restrictions, volunteers created take-out meals and delivered them to the community rather than their traditional sit-down dinner.
PASO ROBLES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Muir
Person
Ryan O'neal
The Paso Robles Press

The Paso Robles Press

Paso Robles, CA
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
690K+
Views
ABOUT

Since 1889 • The Paso Robles Press is the daily news leader and weekly print newspaper in Paso Robles wine country and home of the California Mid-State Fair. Making Communities Better Through Print™

 https://pasoroblespress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy