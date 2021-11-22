Ronald Lee Engstrom 1948-2021

Ronald Lee Engstrom (Rondog), 73, of Paso Robles, passed away on October 21, 2021. He was born in Southgate, Ca, on March 3, 1948, to Walfred August Engstrom and Katherine Beatrice Rollins Engstrom and moved to Paso Robles by the time he was two.

Ronald was a graduate of Paso Robles High School, class of 1966. He served in the Army from January 9, 1968, to January 9, 1970, serving in Vietnam. Ronald trained at Fort Ord, Fort Lewis, and Fort Benning and was a scout dog handler. He was awarded the National Defense Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Air Medal, Purple Heart, and Combat infantry badge.

He worked at Bryan’s beef, Ennis, Pro Forms, and SA Recycling before retiring in 2013.

He was an avid Baseball (Dodger) fan and played baseball and softball, most notably with the trash dogs, going to the senior games in St. George, Utah, several times. He was a member of the Moose Lodge. He loved fishing and hunting with his brother Wally (Gator), Maddog, and Coop. He loved spending time with lifelong friends Johnny Maduena and family, Cary Cooper and family, Tommy Clevenger clan, John Muir, Vickie Rose, Dale Gomer, and numerous others. He was loved by all who knew him.

He was preceded in death by his father Walfred, mother Katherine, brother Gator, beloved uncle Jack Rollins, and brother-in-law Mike O’Neal.

He is survived by his beloved aunt Marilyn Rollins of Dallas Tx, sister Judy O’Neal of Ione, Ca, and sister-in-law Laurie Engstrom of Paso Robles. He is also survived by nephews and niece, Troy (Christa) Engstrom of Templeton, Trisha Engstrom of Paso Robles, Ryan O’Neal and Travis O’Neal of Ione, Ca, and many great-nieces and nephews.

Services will be held on December 11, 2021, at 11 am, at the Paso Robles Cemetery, Veterans section.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the DAV, Paralyzed Veterans of America, St. Judes, Wounded Warriors, and Humane Society who Rondog was an avid supporter.