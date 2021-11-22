The Razer Kishi, our favorite Android controller, is at its lowest price ever right now

Amazon has just put the Luna Controller on sale for $49.99, which matches its limited introductory price and is the lowest price it has ever been. Even if you never try the Luna Cloud Gaming service, this is still hands-down the best gamepad for Fire TV devices due to its Fire TV integration and flexibility. It connects directly to Luna over Wi-Fi, bypassing the device you’re gaming on, for the lowest possible latency. When not used for Luna, this controller can also connect wirelessly via Bluetooth or wired via its USB-C port. When connected over USB, it doesn’t need batteries installed. On Fire TVs, the hand-off from Bluetooth for controlling the Fire TV to Wi-Fi for Luna gaming is seamless and automatic. Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and USB-C connections are supported on Fire TVs, Windows PCs, Macs, and Android phones/tablets for either local or cloud gaming through Luna. For iPhones and iPads, however, it only works with Luna via its direct Wi-Fi connection, so keep that in mind. If you do any kind of Fire TV gaming, this is the best controller to have, and, as a perk, it works well on other devices as well. Amazon also sells a Phone Clip for $12.99 to connect your phone directly to the controller. Lastly, there are numerous bundles for this controller and Fire TVs/Tablets, but none of them save you anything over buying the devices and controller separately.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 8 DAYS AGO