The Razer Kishi, our favorite Android controller, is at its lowest price ever right now

By Taylor Kerns
 5 days ago
The Razer Kishi is a cool mobile gamepad that stretches out like an accordion to clamp onto your phone — making it a sort of Android-based Switch Lite. Assuming your phone fits, it's a really great way to control mobile games. It's not an easy sell...

Android Police

Subscribe to Android Police and get updates about the latest Android news, useful applications, explosive games, upcoming phones and tablets, comprehensive tutorials, handy tips, and other tidbits from the exciting world of Android. Read reviews, answer polls, and chime in with your own two cents. Android Police - looking after all things Android.

