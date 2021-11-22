ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canada to require vaccine for cross-border truckers

By Land Line Staff
Land Line Media
Land Line Media
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Beginning in January, truck drivers will need to be fully vaccinated when crossing into Canada. The Public Health Agency of Canada announced last week that certain travelers, who are currently exempt from COVID-19 entry requirements, will be allowed to enter the country only if they are fully vaccinated with one of...

Land Line Media is the comprehensive news source for professional truck drivers in the U.S., covering everything from regulation, legislation, litigation, business news and analysis.

 https://landline.media/

