The ongoing recall of whole onions is continuing with two more produce brands issuing alerts due to salmonella concerns. The companies, Potandon Produce and Alsum Farms Produce Inc., issued recalls earlier this week. The Potandon Produce recall includes Green Giant 3- and 5-pound bags of whole yellow onions and 2-pound bags of whole white onions shipped between July 15 and Aug. 22 to a distribution center in Champaign, Illinois. No other Green Giant Fresh products, canned or frozen vegetables are included in the recall.

AGRICULTURE ・ 8 DAYS AGO