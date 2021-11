Publisher Microids and developer Pastagames have partnered with Taito and have announced Arkanoid: Eternal Battle. It will launch in 2022. "For me, it was in the French city of Nice, 54 boulevard Jean Medecin, in a dark arcade called ‘Automat,'" said Pastagames founder and owner Fabien Delpiano. "It was full of neons and highly diverse people, from bikers to middle schoolers. The arcade machine was breathtaking, with its metal ball-bearing paddle, while I was just a regular 15-year-old trying to get on with adolescence. We immediately fell for each other, and our relationship lasted several years. We all have our own story with Arkanoid. It feels so good to come together again, after all these years."

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO