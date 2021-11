As Nebraska heads into the final game of the season vs. No. 16 Iowa, the Huskers’ starting quarterback is having surgery for his injured shoulder. Nebraska coach Scott Frost announced that Adrian Martinez is “in a good place” and he expects the determination about his future with the program will be swift. Martinez has spent 4 seasons with the program but has an opportunity to return to the Huskers due to the extra year of eligibility awarded for the 2020 season.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO