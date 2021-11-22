ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Rochelle, NY

Woman marries NY man to get citizenship, then tries to kill him: DA

By Aliza Chasan
 5 days ago

NEW ROCHELLE, NY — A woman pushed her husband between a toilet seat and a wall, then slit his wrist with a straight razor in an attempted murder, Westchester County District Attorney Miriam Rocah said Friday.

The attacker, 30-year-old Olivia Raimo, had married her husband to obtain U.S. citizenship, Rocah said. Raimo, who made a plea agreement, will be sentenced to 15 years in state prison, with five years of post-release supervision.

She attacked her 74-year-old husband in his New Rochelle home on Jan. 24, 2020. The victim’s health aide, who arrived during the assault, didn’t recognize Raimo, so she called police.

When police arrived, the could hear the victim screaming from the bathroom, officials said. He was taken to the hospital and underwent two surgeries to reattach the tendons in his arm, but he lost all function in the hand.

“Violent acts are particularly heinous when they target the elderly,” Rocah said. “My office will continue to work with our partners in law enforcement to pursue justice for all vulnerable victims of crime.”

The pair had married in 2017. When they later met with an attorney to prepare for Raimo’s interview with United States Citizenship and Immigration Services, they were told they’d have a hard time passing their marriage interview. Officials said the attack happened after the meeting with the attorney.

Comments / 22

Hector
5d ago

these undocumented people do anything just to get citizenship I guess she would have had better luck if she spoke to Biden about it

Reply(11)
14
Robin13
5d ago

Glad he’s ok. Fifteen years and immediate deportation.

Reply
13
 

