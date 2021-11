There are some for whom live shows are simply an extension of their recorded music, an add-on, an exercise they participate in which allows them to record more albums. Strand Of Oaks’ frontman Tim Showalter is not one of those people. “I believe that ecstasy happens when we all get together, standing right in front of me feeding off the energy together,” go the opening lines of “Galacticana”’, the first song from his excellent new record, In Heaven.

MUSIC ・ 4 DAYS AGO