Music Lovers Need to Check Out TIDAL’s Latest Updates ASAP

By Suzy Forman
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 5 days ago
TIDAL

While sometimes we feel nostalgia for our old Walkman or portable CD player, we could never go back now. Streaming is just too awesome. Having all of that music at our fingertips — with all of our retro faves plus countless new artists to discover — is unbeatable. We do have…a couple of complaints though.

First is sound quality. Digital formats tend to be lacking. Another important one is that we know our favorite artists aren’t necessarily getting the payment they deserve. That’s why TIDAL is the way to go. The streaming service offers incredible audio quality, is transparent about artist payments and even just introduced new features to really help you “elevate your fandom”!

TIDAL

Start your free trial of TIDAL today! From 11/22 through 12/5, get 3 months of TIDAL HiFi for $1 and 3 months of TIDAL HiFi Plus for $2!

Let’s talk about the two plans: TIDAL HiFi and the new TIDAL HiFi Plus. We’ll start with HiFi, as all of these features are included in both plans. First, you get access to over 80 million songs, plus over 350,000 videos. That’s practically endless entertainment and music discovery. There are curated playlists you can check out as well to find your new favorite jams!

You can share those jams with friends too, thanks to the ability to track and share your listening habits. HiFi isn’t done there though. It also offers lossless audio format and high-quality sound so you can hear songs the way they’re meant to be heard — and without any ads! You can even listen offline on multiple playback devices with unlimited skips. Add HiFi to any TIDAL plan: Standard (single), Family (up to 6 accounts), Student, Military (US only), First Responder (US only). It’s just $9.99 per month, and you get to start off with a 30-day free trial!

TIDAL

Now let’s get into TIDAL HiFi Plus. Want to take your fandom, listening and artist support to the next level? This plan is the way to go. Along with all of the HiFi benefits, you get the ability to listen to TIDAL’s catalogue in Master Quality Authenticated audio, Dolby Atmos, Sony 360 Reality Audio and other formats so you can fully immerse yourself in the music.

That’s far from the only plus of going Plus though. TIDAL is introducing new features like direct-to-artist payments, which means fans can send up to 10% of their subscriber’s fees directly to their top streamed artist. That’s major! Starting in January 2022, fan-centered royalties will also be introduced. This means artists can receive royalties based on your actual streaming activity, rather than the industry-accepted method of aggregating streams and allocating to the most popular artist.

Being able to support artists like this makes us want to dance that much harder and sing that much louder to our most-loved songs. It brings that feel-good, nostalgic vibe back without losing any of the convenience of streaming. Sign up for $9.99 per month — and yes, you can get that same 30-day free trial for HiFi Plus too!

Start your free trial of TIDAL today! From 11/22 through 12/5, get 3 months of TIDAL HiFi for $1 and 3 months of TIDAL HiFi Plus for $2!

Us Weekly

Us Weekly

