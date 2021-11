Patricia Voto has gone out on her own—and it’s been a long time coming. With formative stints at Gabriela Hearst, Altuzarra, and Brock Collection under her belt, the designer’s been yearning to start her own sustainably-minded brand for quite some time. Now, with ONE/OF, Voto is bridging the gap between luxury investment pieces that are simultaneously timeless and kind to the environment. The ready to wear label’s collections utilize deadstock fabric, and once a capsule is designed, customers can select their pieces online based on fabric availability before receiving their forever wardrobe heroes in two weeks. Here’s her backstory!

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 12 DAYS AGO