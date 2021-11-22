ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Patchy clouds and sun for your Tuesday, but expect colder air around

By Zach Petey
WTRF
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTONIGHT: Overall, a rather nice and quiet day across the Ohio Valley. The only real detriment for the day would be the colder air that we have in place across the entire Northeast region. There were a few areas that saw some scattered snow flurries early on this morning, but once...

www.wtrf.com

Comments / 0

Related
WFMJ.com

Accumulating snow is possible this weekend

Hopefully, everyone had a wonderful Thanksgiving and Black Friday!. If you plan on heading out this weekend, you could be dealing with some slick roads depending on the time. Snow showers are expected to arrive this afternoon as low pressure will track down from the northwest and slide southeast. The timing of the snow showers are expected to arrive after 4 pm so if you have some shopping to get done this weekend, the earlier the better.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Clouds#Ohio Valley#Turkey Day#Cold Start
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Weather: Slight Rain And Snow, But Mostly Clear Travel Conditions Saturday

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Saturday will see some good travel weather for those returning home after visiting friends and family for Thanksgiving. A weak system is moving through the southwestern part of Minnesota, traveling parallel to Interstate 94. The area is slightly warmer than the rest of the state, seeing temperatures in the mid-30s to start out the day. North of the system, there are some quick bursts of snow hitting the north metro, though since it is so warm, the flakes are mostly evaporating before they reach the ground. WCCO Meteorologist Mike Augustyniak says there’s a possibility of freezing rain in Benson up to...
MINNESOTA STATE
wymt.com

Sun and clouds, cooler temperatures wrap up the weekend, start next week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A few clouds will carry us into overnight hours and through parts of Sunday, but overall, the next few days look nice. Clouds have been slowly increasing today and that trend will continue overnight. We should drop into the mid-30s under partly cloudy skies, so it should not be as cold as it has been the last few mornings.
HAZARD, KY
CBS Denver

NOAA Outlook For Early December Keeps Colorado Warm And Dry

DENVER (CBS4) – NOAA released their outlook for the first two weeks of December on Saturday and if you’re hoping for a change to the recent dry and warm weather pattern then you’ll be disappointed. With Colorado’s worsening drought conditions we can only hope that there’s something in the pipeline to make this outlook end up being wrong. NOAA released their 6-10 day and 8-14 day outlooks this morning. Needless to say they are depressing! Here's to hoping they are wrong! (6-10 day below … the 8-14 is basically the same) #COwx #4wx pic.twitter.com/YrffccI08G — Chris Spears (@ChrisCBS4) November 27, 2021 The 6-10...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Rain, Snow Mix Followed By Sunshine

CHICAGO (CBS) — A system moving to the north of our area brings us a slight chance for a few showers today, perhaps mixing with a bit of early morning snow. Friday only reached 30 but today climbs to a season level in the low 40s with partly sunny skies as clouds decrease later in the day. Similar temps on Sunday with mostly sunny skies and breezy conditions. November 27Normal- 43Friday- 30Today- 42Sunrise- 6:56am ForecastToday- Slight chance of a shower with a little snow mixing in early, then some sunshine, high of 42.Tonight- Low of 30Sunday- Sun and 41. A slight weekend warmup.A stray shower today and some sun.Not as cold as Friday. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued in DeKalb, McHenry, Kane counties until noon. Freezing rain and sleet may leave a light ice glaze in these areas.
CHICAGO, IL
WHIO Dayton

Cloudy with chilly temps today; Quiet week ahead

TODAY: Clouds linger on today. It will be a chilly and breezy day with highs around 40 degrees. Wind chills stay in the upper 20s to lower 30s. MONDAY: Partly sunny and chilly again for Monday. Highs in the upper 30s. TUESDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies, and staying...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Breezy With A Little More Sunshine

CHICAGO (CBS) — Expect breezy weather with a little more sunshine in the Chicago area Saturday afternoon. Saturday night will be partly cloudy with a low temperature of 28 degrees. Sunday will be breezy and partly cloudy with a high temperature of 41 degrees. Temperatures will still in the 40s for most of the week. A flurry mixed with light rain is possible on Monday, but chances are low.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy