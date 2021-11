Celtic are expected to make some signings in the January transfer window in order to strengthen Ange Postecoglou’s squad, with hopes being high that they can challenge for the Premiership title this season. And one area that they might need more options in is striker. Kyogo has been brilliant since coming in, but beyond him, the Hoops do not seem to have a backup option who has been finding the back of the net.

SOCCER ・ 3 DAYS AGO