Public Safety

Lion killed after escaping, killing handler

 5 days ago

GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — A lion has been killed after escaping its enclosure at a zoo and killing its handler in northern...

abc57.com

Man killed after his brother's funeral

GARY, Ind. (AP) — Police say a man was shot and killed after his brother's funeral. Degerie Scott was killed and another man was wounded Saturday outside Saints Monica and Luke Catholic Church in Gary. Mourners were attending a lunch at a church hall after a funeral was held elsewhere...
GARY, IN
kezi.com

Lebanon woman killed in Salem after she was hit by a car

MARION COUNTY, Ore. -- A Lebanon woman was killed Friday night after she was hit by a car on I-5 southbound near milepost 254 in Salem, according to Oregon State Police. Police responded to the scene at about 9:20 p.m. Christina Klug, 26, exited her boyfriend's vehicle that was parked...
OREGON STATE
The Independent

Transgender woman left with broken jaw after guards put her in male prison, lawsuit claims

A transgender woman was badly beaten after being forced to share a jail cell with three men last year, leaving her with a jaw fractured in two places, according to a lawsuit.Kristina Frost is suing San Diego County and its sheriff’s department for damages, accusing them of negligence and failure to protect or deliberate indifference to safety risks and needs.According to the lawsuit, Ms Frost’s driver’s licence and other paperwork said she was a woman, and she had been wearing “feminine” clothes at the time of her booking.However, she was placed against her wishes in a “minimally monitored” cell with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Popculture

Former Child Star Dies During Police Chase, Allegedly Accidentally Shot Himself

A tragic situation occurred in Mexico state on Friday concerning a former child star. According to Mexico News Daily, Octavio Ocaña, a 22-year-old actor, died during a police chase after authorities claimed that he accidentally shot himself. Now, the actor's father is claiming that municipal police are actually responsible for Ocaña's death. Ocaña is most well known for playing Benito in the television series Vecinos (Neighbors).
PUBLIC SAFETY
yourmileagemayvary.net

Air Rage: Story Of Man Killed By Fellow Passengers On Southwest Flight

We’ve all heard about air rage. There have been lots of cases of it since the rules about wearing masks on planes have been implemented. However, air rage isn’t new to air travel. It’s been happening for decades (The first recorded case of air rage was on a flight from Havana to Miami, in 1947 – a drunk man assaulted another passenger and a flight attendant), over mixed-up seats, smoking in the lavatory, fliers not getting the kind of service they expected, and lots of other things that, for whatever reason, set someone off.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
NOLA.com

St. Bernard deputy sheriff convicted in neglected inmate's death dies in federal prison

He survived a self-inflicted gunshot wound in the middle of his federal trial. He survived a near-fatal infection in jail afterward when his bail was revoked. But Andre Dominick, a former captain in the St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office, did not survive his five-year sentence for violating the civil rights of Nimali Henry, the 19-year-old mother who died of a treatable disease under Dominick’s watch in the St. Bernard Parish jail.
SAINT BERNARD PARISH, LA
The Independent

Alexandra Morales: Missing teacher found dead in abandoned rental car in Mexico

Missing school teacher Alexandra Morale has allegedly been found dead inside her car in Mexico after a week-long search for the Gwinnett County, Georgia, educator. Authorities reportedly say Ms Morale, 24, who went missing after attending a concert on 30 October, was found deceased nine days after by authorities in Guadalajara, a city in western Mexico. She had been on paid leave and, according to Benefield Elementary School, did not return last weekend as planned, as FOX5 Atlanta reported. Ms Morale was a first grade teacher. Her family reportedly informed the school of her disappearance and the discovery of her...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Davenport Journal

Man stabbed his mother to death then set the vehicle on fire while his 4-year-old niece was inside; sentenced

According to the court documents, the 38-year-old man was sentenced to life in prison on Friday. Prosecutors said the defendant killed his 59-year-old mother and 4-year-old niece. The girl was murdered by her uncle, she was trapped in a car seat with her 5-year-old brother in a vehicle that was set on fire by her uncle. Her brother was able to escape but she didn’t make it and passed away in the accident.
PUBLIC SAFETY
KRQE News 13

Woman accused of exposing herself at child’s birthday party

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police say they have arrested a woman accused of exposing herself at a child’s birthday party. Police say 47-year-old Carolyn Archuleta was carrying a bottle of alcohol when she went into the front yard of a home near Unser Blvd. and Blake Rd. SW. The homeowner says he was having a birthday […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
The Independent

Wife of Mexican drug lord El Mencho arrested

The wife of an infamous Mexican cartel boss has been arrested by authorities in the west of the country on suspicion of running the fiances for the fierce Jalisco New Generation cartel (CJNG). Rosalinda Gonzalez-Valencia, according to a joint statement from Mexico’s attorney general, defence department and national intelligence agency on Tuesday, was captured in Zapopan, Jalisco, on Monday afternoon. She is the husband of “El Mencho”, or Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, who is head of CJNG and on the run from authorities in Mexico and the neighbouring United States. Her arrest by Mexican solders was described as “a significant blow...
PUBLIC SAFETY
enstarz.com

Brian Laundrie Killed Another Woman? Internet Sleuth Thinks Fugitive Is Related To Recent Tampa Homicide

Brian Laundrie reportedly killed another woman months after allegedly killing Gabby Petito. The authorities announced to the public that Laundrie's skeletal remains had been forwarded to an anthropologist in pursuit of determining his cause of death. Some theories continue to rise despite the FBI Denver confirming his death through dental comparison of the remains.
TAMPA, FL
Daily Mail

Glamorous wife of property developer jailed over $80million cocaine smuggling plot faces being booted from their $2.5million Sydney mansion despite vowing to stand by her husband

The glamorous wife of a property developer jailed for trying to smuggle $80million worth of cocaine into Australia may be kicked out of her $2.5million mansion to pay back the lawyer who represented her husband. Former Sydney party boy Matthew Doyle, 33, pleaded guilty to supplying a large commercial quantity...
Complex

Man Dies Five Days After He Was Mistakenly Declared Dead and Put in Morgue Freezer

An Indian man has been declared dead for the second time in a week. According to the Times of India, 40-year-old electrician Srikesh Kumar was hospitalized last Thursday after he was struck by a motorcycle in Moradabad. Kumar was said to be in critical condition when he was first transferred to a nearby private health facility with internal head injuries. Doctors reportedly determined they could not improve his condition, so they referred him to a government hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly after.
ACCIDENTS

