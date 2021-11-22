ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Prep-Segue

wcn247.com
 5 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — BTS is A-OK with the AMAs. The South Korean superstar boy band scored three wins at the American Music Awards last night, including the big one: artist of the year. In capturing that prize, the 7-member group beat out acts like Taylor Swift, Drake and The Weeknd....

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

Related
buzzfeednews.com

The Grammys Denied Taylor Swift And Kanye West Were Given Last-Minute Nominations Because Of Their "Appeal" After It Was Revealed They'd Been Nominated For "Album Of The Year" One Day Before The Announcement

The Grammys have denied that Taylor Swift and Kanye West were nominated at the last-minute because of their feud and "appeal" after it was reported that they were added to the list of potential winners the day before they were announced. Earlier this week, the Grammys unveiled the list of...
MUSIC
wcn247.com

AM Prep-Music

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) - Police have no information on the suspect who shot and killed Young Dolph at a Memphis cookie shop yesterday. Young Dolph’s cousin, Mareno Myers, tells The Daily Memphian that “somebody just rolled up on him and took his life.” Young Dolph’s brushes with violence inspired his music. He wrote the song “100 Shots” after his SUV was shot more than 100 times in Charlotte, North Carolina, in 2017. He also was shot multiple times in Los Angeles that same year. Young Dolph’s hit albums include “Dum and Dummer,” “Rich Slave” and “Dum and Dummer 2.” One of his collaborators, Gucci Mane, tweets that Young Dolph’s death breaks his heart. Megan Thee Stallion, who collaborated with Young Dolph on “RNB,” says she’s “sooo sick” and “in disbelief” over the death of “a true legend.”
MUSIC
CBS LA

Taylor Swift And Kanye West Earn Last-Minute Grammy Noms As Recording Academy Expands List Of Nominees

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Taylor Swift and Kanye West wound up being last-minute additions to some suddenly expanded lists of Grammy nominees this week, thanks to an 11th-hour change made by the Recording Academy. US rapper Kanye West attends the WSJ Magazine 2019 Innovator Awards at MOMA on November 6, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images) Abba and Lil Nas X were also last-minute additions to the Grammy nominations following a Recording Academy meeting 24 hours before the nominations were announced Tuesday morning, The New York Times reported. Swift and West were...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carrie Underwood
Person
Nicki Minaj
Person
Justin Bieber
Person
Olivia Rodrigo
Person
Megan Thee Stallion
Person
Jamal Khashoggi
Person
Gabby Barrett
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Sza
Person
Ed Sheeran
Person
Mariah Carey
Person
Bruno Mars
Person
Drake
rolling out

After 7 kids and 4 women, Nick Cannon says “My favorite baby mama is …..”

Nick Cannon has hinted he wants more children. The “Wild ‘N Out” star – who has 10-year-old Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey; Golden, 4, and Powerful Queen, 10 months, with Brittany Bell; Zion and Zillion, 4 months, with Abby De La Rosa; and Zen, also 4 months, with Alyssa Scott — recently pledged to stay celibate for some time, but now says he’s open to the idea of fathering more kids.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

How Ariana Grande Feels About Ex Pete Davidson’s New Romance With Kim Kardashian

Ariana Grande was engaged to Pete Davidson before tying the knot with husband Dalton Gomez, but she isn’t fazed by his new romance with Kim Kardashian. Ariana Grande, 28, is happier than ever, and seemingly hasn’t paid any mind to who her ex-fiance Pete Davidson is romancing. The 27-year-old Saturday Night Live comedian has been spotted on multiple romantic dates with Kim Kardashian, 41, however, the “Into You” singer is unfazed. “Pete and Ariana have both dated other people since they called off their engagement. Ariana is married now and happier than ever,” a source close to the chart-topper told HollywoodLife exclusively.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Music Awards#Music Video#Segue#Hbo Max#Amas New York#Ap#South Korean#The Associated Press
US Magazine

The Kardashians Think Kim and Pete Davidson’s Relationship Could Become ‘Serious’: They ‘Are All for It’

Supportive! Kim Kardashian is still exploring her relationship with Pete Davidson, but he has already won over her famous family. “The family is happy for Kim, and they really have taken a liking to Pete,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “A lot of the Kardashians met him in the past and have hung out with him, so he’s not like this new stranger that just entered into their lives. They think he’s funny and is fun to be around. He’s someone that just lightens the mood in the room.”
CELEBRITIES
editorials24.com

Pete Davidson Reveals His Biggest Dating Dealbreaker – Kim Kardashian, You Listening??

Pete Davidson has turned into quite the Casanova, so how does he pick who to date next?. In Tuesday’s episode of iHeartRadio’s River Cafe Table 4 with Ruthie Rodgers, the Saturday Night Live star admitted that he’s figured out the best way to determine if a girl is worth a second date and how to make himself look good in the process. Sharing his top-notch dating tip, the comedian expressed:
CELEBRITIES
udiscovermusic.com

Summer Walker Set To Perform At 2021 Soul Train Awards

Fresh off earning her first No.1 album on the Billboard 200, R&B star Summer Walker has been announced as the latest performer at the 2021 Soul Train Awards, which tapes at the Apollo Theater in Harlem on Saturday and airs on November 28. Walker’s sophomore album, Still Over It, earned...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Music
Country
Saudi Arabia
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
BTS
Place
Dubai
NewsBreak
Celebrities
GOBankingRates

How Rich Is Alec Baldwin?

Alec Baldwin, 63, has been a versatile presence on the big screen, TV and theater since the mid-1980s. While it is his solid acting chops that have kept him working for so long, he is also well-known...
CELEBRITIES
Marie Claire

Prince Harry and Meghan Secretly Flew on a Commercial Airline from New York

The Sussexes made a brief but eventful trip to New York City this month, when Prince Harry celebrated Veterans Day by handing out medals aboard the warship Intrepid, and Meghan Markle stopped by Ellen DeGeneres’s show to talk about motherhood and hint about who she stays in touch with from the royal family. But unlike their last NYC trip—from after which the couple flew back to California via private jet, after attending an event that was partially about climate action—the Duke and Duchess did something surprising this time: They reportedly snuck aboard a commercial flight for their return trip.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HollywoodLife

Vinetria: 5 Things About The Model, 22, Reportedly Dating Kanye West

While Kanye West’s ex Kim Kardashian is romancing Pete Davidson, he is reportedly dating young model Vinetria. Get to know more about her!. It seems ‘Ye has a new bae! Kanye West, 44, is reportedly romancing 22-year-old model Vinetria, a report from Page Six has claimed. It comes after the rapper’s split from Kim Kardashian, 41, with whom he shares his four kids. Although little is known about ‘Ye’s potential new relationship with the young model, here’s everything you need to know about Vinetria.
BEAUTY & FASHION
hotnewhiphop.com

Kanye West Is Down Bad For Kim Kardashian

Following last night’s revealing Thanksgiving prayer, Kanye West continues to campaign for his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian, to consider taking him back. On Friday afternoon, the father of four shared a sweet throwback photo with the socialite, along with a TMZ headline that reads, “Kanye West Says God Will Bring Kim and Him Back Together, Inspire Millions.”
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy