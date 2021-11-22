Prep-Segue

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) - Police have no information on the suspect who shot and killed Young Dolph at a Memphis cookie shop yesterday. Young Dolph’s cousin, Mareno Myers, tells The Daily Memphian that “somebody just rolled up on him and took his life.” Young Dolph’s brushes with violence inspired his music. He wrote the song “100 Shots” after his SUV was shot more than 100 times in Charlotte, North Carolina, in 2017. He also was shot multiple times in Los Angeles that same year. Young Dolph’s hit albums include “Dum and Dummer,” “Rich Slave” and “Dum and Dummer 2.” One of his collaborators, Gucci Mane, tweets that Young Dolph’s death breaks his heart. Megan Thee Stallion, who collaborated with Young Dolph on “RNB,” says she’s “sooo sick” and “in disbelief” over the death of “a true legend.”
Comments / 0