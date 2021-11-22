ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Makeup

BTS and Amorepacific Are Dropping a Limited-Edition Lip Mask Inspired by ‘Permission to Dance on Stage’ Tour

By Samantha Holender
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SrJJ1_0d496l8B00
Rob Latour/Shutterstock

What dreams are made of! BTS and Amorepacific have teamed up to create a limited-edition Lip Sleeping Mask — and it’s safe to say that fans are already counting down the days until the product hits shelves.

If you have your heart set on scooping up this dream collab, you’re going to want to act fast and plan your purchase. The overnight treatment retails for $24 and is going to roll out on laneige.com and sephora.com on Saturday, November 27. It’ll also be available in certain Sephora stores in Los Angeles and New York City on Monday, November 29.

So, what makes this drop so special, you ask? Well, not only does it have the insanely hydrating, moisture boosting formula and amazing sweet Gummy Bear scent of the classic Laniege Lip Sleeping Mask, but it also features some special packaging for BTS stans.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gL0A2_0d496l8B00
Amorepacific

The product, which was inspired by the BTS’ Permission to Dance on Stage tour, features the tour artwork on the outer box and the BTS logo on the lid of the jar.

Given the amount of love people have for both the Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask and BTS as a whole, it’s no surprise that Twitter exploded with excitement after hearing the news.

“BTS X LANEIGE??? OHHHHH TAKE MY MONEY,” a user wrote, white another added, “BTS AND THE FAMOUS LANEIGE LIP SLEEPING MASK ARE WE KIDDING?” Someone else said, “Not BTS and Laneige. I’ve always wanted to buy one of these lip masks I guess now is the time.”

The collaboration goes a bit further than just a limited-edition beauty product. Amorepacific is also set to be one of the sponsors for the Permission to Dance on Stage tour, which is happening at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium on Saturday, November 27, Sunday, November 28, Wednesday, December 1 and Thursday, December 2.

This news follows the boy band’s big night at the American Music Awards, where they won every award they were nominated for. Not only did they take home Artist of the Year, but they also won Favorite Pop Group and Favorite Pop Song for “Butter.”

“Four years ago, we gave our first TV live performance on this stage, it was “DNA.” We were too excited and nervous at the time,” Kim Nam-joon (RM), the leader of BTS, said in his acceptance speech. “It’s been an amazing and crazy ride since then, but nobody could have ever bet that we would be here, receiving this award, except ARMY.

Listen to Hollywood's top stars dish their best tips and tricks on Glam Squad Confidential

Comments / 0

Related
purewow.com

Gabrielle Union Sports Stunning High-Slit Cutout Dress for Gucci Love Parade in Los Angeles

Gabrielle Union attended a major Gucci event last night and naturally, she looked stunning in one of the brand’s own styles. On Tuesday, Union and her family—husband Dwyane Wade and her stepdaughter, Zaya—attended the Gucci Love Parade on Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles. For the occasion, the 49-year-old looked incredible in a peach dress from the Gucci Summer 2020 collection. The piece featured a thigh-high slit and a flower cutout at the midriff. She paired the look with long braids, a Gucci clutch and a pair of mint heels.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NYLON

BTS’ Airport Style Is Our Holiday Travel Outfit Inspiration

They definitely know the power of a good coat. Autumn is undoubtedly in full swing, and with a packed schedule like BTS, they definitely know how to dress for the dropping temperature. On Wednesday, Nov. 17, the K-pop boy group flew out to Los Angeles for their scheduled activities in the States.
THEATER & DANCE
mxdwn.com

Release Of Black Lips’ Limited Edition 7” Single Is Canceled After Allegations Against Band Member Surface

The Release of Black Lips’ limited edition 7” single has been canceled after allegations against a member of the band have surfaced. According to Stereogum, Italian label Wild Honey Records pulled the band’s 7” single, which housed covers of Fred Cole’s “Colt 44” and Hank Williams’ “Alone and Forsaken,” due to “certain allegations made over a member of the band.”.
ROCK MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dance#First Tv#American Music Awards#New York City#Laneige Com#Sephora Com#Favorite Pop Group
Essence

New Edition Talks Touring In Their 50s

The group joked about using Bengay and Old Spice to prepare when ESSENCE caught up with them on the American Music Awards red carpet. On Sunday night, the men of New Edition went head to head with New Kids on the Block in what was deemed the “Battle for Boston” during the 2021 American Music Awards hosted by Cardi B.
MUSIC
Hypebae

BTS x AMOREPACIFIC to Release Purple Lip Sleeping Mask for ARMYs

Has joined forces with global K-pop group BTS to release a limited-edition version of its popular Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask. The beauty product arrives as part of BTS’ upcoming Permission to Dance on Stage tour. Celebrating the septet’s newest project, the lip mask comes with a sweet “Gummy Bear” scent and is packaged in the group’s signature purple color. A white BTS logo highlights the lid.
MAKEUP
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
BTS
NewsBreak
Makeup
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
EW.com

BTS and Coldplay take the stage together for AMAs performance

Two great tastes that taste better together. That's a great way to describe the South Korean boy band BTS and British rockers Coldplay, who teamed up for a live performance at the 2021 American Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday. The two hitmakers joined forces...
LOS ANGELES, CA
themusicuniverse.com

The Weeknd announces limited edition Starboy collection

Pop star celebrates fifth anniversary of Starboy album. In celebration of the fifth anniversary of his acclaimed album Starboy, The Weeknd announces the launch of a five-piece limited edition collection designed in collaboration with John Ross’s Seventh Heaven. The collection features a hoodie, short sleeve tee, and two premium handmade jackets in leather and denim with Seventh Heaven’s signature motif, a padded 3D cross. A signature symbol of the Starboy era, a cross shaped shoulder bag rounds out the celebratory capsule.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
thekatynews.com

Igloo Releases A Limited-Edition Playmate Cooler Inspired By The Beatles And Their Final Album “Let It Be”

Today, Igloo revealed a new, limited-edition Little Playmate cooler that pays tribute to a pivotal moment in music history: The Beatles final album “Let It Be”, released in 1970. Featuring classic artwork and photography from the culturally influential band’s world-famous album, the Let It Be Little Playmate is now available at igloocoolers.com/thebeatles.
ELECTRONICS
TrendHunter.com

Limited Edition Princess Cosmetics

With these limited-edition cosmetics, Disney fans can feel like a princess with the Disney Princess Signature Compact Series by Bésame. The compacts come in two variations featuring Tiana from Disney’s The Princess and the Frog or Moana from Disney’s Moana. The compact is gold-plated enamel engraved with the princess’s name,...
MAKEUP
nowdecatur.com

BTS Partners With South Korean Beauty Brand Amorepacific

The South Korean beauty brand Amorepacific has announced an exclusive collaboration with BTS. Nylon reports that a limited-edition version of the company’s popular Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask, the BTS Amorepacific Lip Sleeping Mask Purple Edition, will be available in time for their Los Angeles show at SoFi Stadium, officially dropping on Saturday, November 27th.
BEAUTY & FASHION
guitargirlmag.com

THE ROLLING STONES LAUNCH AN EXCLUSIVE, LIMITED EDITION COLLABORATION WITH TOMMY JEANS AS PART OF THEIR “TOMMY REVISITED: MUSIC EDITION” WITH EXCLUSIVE DROPS AT THEIR GLOBAL FLAGSHIP STORE RS NO.9 CARNABY

Los Angeles, CA – November 12, 2021, The Rolling Stones announce an exciting new collaboration with Tommy Hilfiger, TOMMY JEANS. The “Tommy Revisited: Music Edition’‘ collection combines the TOMMY JEANS streetwear aesthetic with tour merchandise-inspired apparel, honoring musical legends that include legendary rock band, The Rolling Stones. From the start,...
APPAREL
Us Weekly

Katie Holmes Once Said This Caviar Conditioner Feels Like ‘Cashmere’

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Have you ever taken a nostalgic walk down memory lane through your phone’s photo feed? It’s fun to reminisce over years past, especially all the hits and highlights — from birthday parties to bachelorette weekends. But lately, we can’t help but notice that our locks used to look so much more voluminous. It was like we were a walking shampoo commercial! Now, our strands feel more stringy and split ends have taken over. Perhaps our regular color treatments or hot tools are to blame. Regardless of the reason, we need a solution.
HAIR CARE
Footwear News

Lady Gaga Takes a Risk in High-Slit Cutout Dress & 6-Inch Bronze Disco Heels After ‘House of Gucci’ Screening

Lady Gaga debuted a glamorously slick look for a “House of Gucci” screening this week. The Academy Award-winning actress stepped out in a sleek custom Et Ochs dress. The sleeveless brown number featured two front cutouts, as well as thin straps and a daring thigh-high slit. Gaga’s look was complete with a flowing train, adding to her outfit’s drama factor. For footwear, the “Rain On Me” singer donned a pair of her signature sky-high heels. The D’Accori Belle style featured a pointed-toe silhouette with thick platform soles, angular and slingback straps with metallic bronze leather uppers. The disco-worthy pair also included 5.9-inch heels,...
RETAIL
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

51K+
Followers
10K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy