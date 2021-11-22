Kanawha County reports 33 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new death
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department has reported 33 new cases of COVID-19 as of Monday, Nov. 22.
One more death has been reported: a 64-year-old male who was unvaccinated.
Below are the updated COVID-19 numbers for Kanawha County.
|Total Cases
|26,727
|Up 33
|Confirmed Cases
|22,177
|Up 22
|Probable Cases
|4,550
|Up 11
|Active Cases
|562
|Down 26
|Recovered Cases
|25,692
|Up 58
|Deaths
|473
|Up 1
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store .Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.
Comments / 0