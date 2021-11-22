ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kanawha County, WV

Kanawha County reports 33 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new death

By Jessica Patterson
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gBHXZ_0d496jMj00

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department has reported 33 new cases of COVID-19 as of Monday, Nov. 22.

One more death has been reported: a 64-year-old male who was unvaccinated.

Below are the updated COVID-19 numbers for Kanawha County.

Total Cases 26,727 Up 33
Confirmed Cases 22,177 Up 22
Probable Cases 4,550 Up 11
Active Cases 562 Down 26
Recovered Cases 25,692 Up 58
Deaths 473 Up 1

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

