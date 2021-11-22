Kanawha County reports 33 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new death

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department has reported 33 new cases of COVID-19 as of Monday, Nov. 22.

One more death has been reported: a 64-year-old male who was unvaccinated.

Below are the updated COVID-19 numbers for Kanawha County.

Total Cases 26,727 Up 33 Confirmed Cases 22,177 Up 22 Probable Cases 4,550 Up 11 Active Cases 562 Down 26 Recovered Cases 25,692 Up 58 Deaths 473 Up 1

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.