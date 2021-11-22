ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Beach, FL

Snarky Puppy Share Lineup for GroundUP Music Festival

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInimitable jazz ensemble Snarky Puppy have announced that they will be hosting the fifth iteration of their very own GroundUP Music Festival, also known as “GUMfest” in Miami Beach, Fla. The event will take place on Feb. 11 through 13, 2022. Like previous years Snarky Puppy are set to...

