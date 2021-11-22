ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

LEVY DOLLARS AT WORK | New West Seattle Neighborhood Greenway takes you from Alaska Junction to the High Point Library, Fairmount Park, and all the way to Roxhill Elementary School

By Katie Olsen
Seattle, Washington
Seattle, Washington
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RckWt_0d496aQC00

The West Seattle Neighborhood Greenway improves bicycle connections between Alaska Junction and Westwood Village, and everywhere in between. We added the last four miles of the neighborhood greenway this year, and are pleased to welcome you and your neighbors to enjoy the ride!

We began this two-phase project in 2016 with a mission to improve the connectivity and safety of West Seattle. Our neighbors in West Seattle helped us design this neighborhood greenway to connect people with schools, parks, local businesses, and the greater transportation network.

Now, the West Seattle Neighborhood Greenway runs from SW Graham Street to SW Edmunds Street using 38th Ave SW, SW Findlay St, and 42nd Ave SW (see map below).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pylb3_0d496aQC00

There are now speed humps and stop signs along the route to slow down drivers. We also added bike markings to create an easier and safer environment for people biking.

One of the most significant improvements we made is building a new signal for a safer crossing at 35th Ave SW and SW Graham St.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Kd6VO_0d496aQC00
Improved crossing at 35th Ave SW and SW Graham St. Photo Credit: SDOT.

We heard neighbors when they spoke about the need for a better and safer crossing here, and we’re grateful to our partners at the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) for helping fund this project through a grant.

At the intersection, we installed a push-activated crossing signal for people using the Greenway as well as added green painted bike lanes and raised curbs around the lane, as shown in the photos above. We also restricted some turns for people driving to help avoid potential collisions between people driving and people walking, biking, and rolling.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JrNRD_0d496aQC00
Speed humps built along the West Seattle Greenway Phase 2 to help slow vehicle traffic on the route. Photo Credit: SDOT. 

Walking, rolling, and biking don’t stop where the new neighborhood greenway ends!

In the last few months and since closing the West Seattle High-Rise Bridge to traffic, we’ve been making it easier for people to walk, bike, and roll in West Seattle.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VXNi6_0d496aQC00
We’ve made improvements to bike routes through the Delridge Neighborhood Greenway Safe Connections project. Shown here is a railing on the onramp from Delridge Way SW to the West Seattle Bridge. Photo Credit: SDOT. 

Do you use bike or scooter share – or want to give it a first try? Visit FlipYourTrip.org to sign up for our comprehensive West Seattle travel options program, which includes a $25 sign-up bonus for free rides on transit and scooter/bike-share, as well as free vanpool fares. We launched Flip Your Trip West Seattle to help people in get around without driving alone and reduce the effects of the West Seattle Bridge closure. Sign up today to enjoy a free ride on us!

Thank you. The West Seattle neighborhood greenway project would not have been possible without the feedback and effort we received from the community, and your Levy to Move Seattle tax dollars. Together, we’re building a City designed with your feedback, including a bike network to get people of all ages and abilities riding safely on wheels.

Have you already used the greenway? Please tell us what you think. We’d love to hear from community members already using the West Seattle Greenway to understand how it’s working so far.

Seattle, Washington

Construction begins for new Lake City park

Seattle Parks and Recreation (SPR) is happy to announce we have awarded the construction contract for the new Lake City park at 12510 33rd Ave. NE to Ohno Construction. We anticipate Ohno Construction mobilizing on site the week of November 29 and the park opening to the public by summer 2022.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Traveling during the holidays? Skip traffic, save time, and reduce pollution by walking, rolling, biking, or taking transit to visit family, do your holiday shopping, and get wherever else you need to go!

The holiday season is here! This year, do yourself a favor and go car-free if you can. It could save you time, stress, and reduce traffic congestion to help others travel faster, too. Plus, eliminating car trips reduces pollution and greenhouse gases. Seattle has invested in a bunch of ways...
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Councilmember Tammy J. Morales Joins Community to Grieve and Plan Urgent Action with Mayor-Elect after Mount Baker Shooting

Seattle, WA — Councilmember Tammy J. Morales issued the following statement following last night’s shooting in Mount Baker:. “My thoughts are with the victims of this tragedy, their loved ones, and the entire Mount Baker community that has seen a surge in shootings and crimes against small businesses and community spaces. When incidents of violence occur in any community, its impacts are deeply and personally felt by those who live, work, shop, and frequent the space. It is unacceptable, and our City must continue to invest in solutions that combat the root cause of violence – prioritizing housing, behavioral health services, and employment opportunities to ensure basic needs are met.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

We heard you: West Seattle Bridge community engagement helps shape the program

我們聽到的: 西西雅圖大橋計劃社區及企業外展總結. 저희가 들은 이야기: 웨스트 시애틀 브릿지 프로그램 커뮤니티 및 비즈니스 지원 요약. អ ្វ ីដែលយ ើងប ានឮ: គម ្រោងស ្ពាន វេស ស ៊ ីអាថ ូល៖ សេចក ្ត ីសង ្ខេបនៃការ ផ ្សព ្វផ ្សាយសហគមន ៍ ន ិងអាជ ីវកម ្ម. Earlier this year, we held 10 focus groups and more...
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Debrief of last weekend’s 48-hour closure of the University Bridge: What happened, how we responded, and lessons learned

Maintaining a transportation system that reliably connects people to where they need to go is one of our primary goals. After an electrical malfunction required the closure of the University Bridge on Friday, November 12, our crews worked that day and throughout the weekend to safely reopen the bridge as quickly as possible, once the underlying issue had been resolved and new electrical equipment had been installed. The bridge was fully reopened on Sunday morning, November 14.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Seattle Parks and Recreation begins construction at B. F. Day Playground

Seattle Parks and Recreation (SPR) is happy to announce we have awarded the construction contract to LW Sundstrom for the B.F. Day Playground renovation project. The contractor will mobilize on site on Monday, November 22, 2021 and anticipates the play area opening back up by summer 2022. The playground is located in Fremont at 4020 Fremont Ave. N. on the north side of the elementary school.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Seattle City (spot)Light: Denise Krownbell, Fish Biologist/Strategic Advisor

Tell us about your role: I advise the Science Policy unit. Our team focuses on the utility’s environmental needs, including various aspects of salmon recovery, climate change and climate adaptation, and even a few things related to the first Skagit license. My job includes policy work for salmon recovery in both the Snohomish (Tolt) and Skagit watersheds and salmon habitat acquisition, restoration, and ongoing management of those purchased lands. I was hired the same day as Liz Ablow, the other female fish biologist at City Light, and we are great friends. I have a great job!
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Neighborhood Matching Fund Invests $891,410 in 21 Community-initiated Projects

The City of Seattle has awarded $891,410 to support 21 community-initiated projects through Seattle Department of Neighborhoods’ Neighborhood Matching Fund (NMF). Twenty-one community groups received awards ranging from $18,900 to $50,000 and have pledged $707,755 to match their award through local cash donations, volunteer hours, donated materials, and in-kind professional services.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Starting in 2022, a new traffic camera pilot program will automatically ticket drivers who illegally use transit lanes or block crosswalks and intersections

We have chosen eight locations around downtown Seattle to add new traffic cameras to automatically enforce laws preventing people in cars from illegally driving in bus lanes or blocking crosswalks and intersections. The locations were selected in coordination with the Seattle Police Department (SPD). These cameras are intended to help improve public safety, reduce congestion, keep transit moving, and increase mobility for people with disabilities.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

City Launches Shop to the Beat Program to Support Small Retail Businesses and Local Musicians

Office of Economic Development invests in new economic recovery program to activate commercial corridors and support creative economy workers. The Seattle Office of Economic Development (OED) is announcing a new recovery program financed by the Coronavirus Local Fiscal Recovery Fund (CLFR), that will support small retail businesses, local musicians and commercial corridors throughout the city. Shop to the Beat will match local musicians with small retail businesses to provide in-store performances during peak business hours, help increase foot traffic and sales for retailers, and provide competitive pay for musicians who lost significant income due to the impacts of COVID-19. OED is partnering with Gigs4U — a local organization that curates artists and produces live music performances in traditional and non-traditional settings including SeaTac airport, corporate venues and events, virtual events, and more — to match interested musicians and small retail businesses.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

West Seattle Bridge Repair Update; This Week in the Budget; Hiring Bonuses; Apply by Today for Individual Cash Assistance from the Seattle Relief Fund; Support Is Available for Family Caregivers

SDOT presented updates at the West Seattle Bridge Community Task Force on Wednesday, November 10th. The repair remains on track for completion by mid-2022. The negotiations for the Maximum Allowable Construction Contract (MACC) for the West Seattle Bridge repair are complete, and SDOT expects to issue the formal Notice to Proceed for the project next week.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Bridge crews continue to work with extreme haste to repair the University Bridge, which remains stuck due to electrical system failure

Update (11/13/2021 2:36 pm) – Engineers are making progress to isolate the source of the electric malfunction and identify alternatives to get the bridge operating again. There is currently no estimate for when repairs will be completed. The University Bridge remains closed to all travelers as bridge crews continue to...
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

As we prepare to reopen the West Seattle bridge in mid-2022, we’re also analyzing viable options to replace the bridge long-term when the time comes.

In November 2020, we made the decision to repair the West Seattle High-Rise Bridge (high bridge). We also continued planning for an eventual replacement and analyzed five replacement options using a detailed set of criteria. We found the on-line and hybrid replacement options (more on those below) to be the...
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Along with Seattle Public Schools and Cascade Bicycle Club, we’re resuming the country’s largest bicycling education program!

The nation’s largest public school bicycling and walking safety curriculum resumes in-person lessons this week in Seattle following a 19-month pause due to COVID-19! The Let’s Go Bicycle and Pedestrian Safety program will teach bicycling and walking safety skills to about 10,000 elementary and middle school students during this academic year and will expand each year to reach up to 25,000 students in the 2024-25 academic year.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

City, HOPE Team partner with JustCARE to connect 33 individuals to shelter at Pioneer Square Pergola

Seattle Parks and Recreation to restore the public space for a future community activation. After two months of engagement, a JustCARE-led effort at the Pioneer Square Pergola, in partnership with the Human Service Department’s HOPE Team, resulted in 33 shelter referrals to City-funded JustCARE hotel rooms and HOPE Team shelter resources. The City’s collaboration at this location with the Public Defender Association’s (PDA) JustCARE program began with the goal of connecting all those residing in a large encampment near the Pergola into shelter. Today, the last two individuals onsite were referred to shelter.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Changes coming to Alaskan Way with new southbound lanes set to open as soon as Monday, November 15

The Waterfront Seattle Program has been busy constructing the new Alaskan Way since late 2019, following the completion of the Alaskan Way Viaduct removal. Shifting traffic to the east between S King and Marion streets last December allowed Waterfront Seattle to construct new southbound lanes, along with new sidewalks and part of the new bike path on the west side of Alaskan Way between S King and Columbia streets.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Councilmember Lewis Shows JustCARE Model Successful in Voluntarily Moving Homeless Neighbors to Appropriate Shelter

Seattle, WA — Councilmember Andrew J. Lewis (District 7 – Pioneer Square to Magnolia) joined with representatives the Downtown Seattle Alliance (DSA), JustCARE, the Alliance for Pioneer Square, and small business owners to provide an update about the team effort combining workers from REACH/Evergreen Treatment Services with representatives from JustCARE, about the ways in which they have – together with a field team from CoLEAD — provided 31 individuals experiencing homelessness at the corner of 1st and Yesler, near Pergola Plaza, with appropriate shelter by JustCARE and voluntarily accepted.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington

