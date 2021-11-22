LEVY DOLLARS AT WORK | New West Seattle Neighborhood Greenway takes you from Alaska Junction to the High Point Library, Fairmount Park, and all the way to Roxhill Elementary School

The West Seattle Neighborhood Greenway improves bicycle connections between Alaska Junction and Westwood Village, and everywhere in between. We added the last four miles of the neighborhood greenway this year, and are pleased to welcome you and your neighbors to enjoy the ride!

We began this two-phase project in 2016 with a mission to improve the connectivity and safety of West Seattle. Our neighbors in West Seattle helped us design this neighborhood greenway to connect people with schools, parks, local businesses, and the greater transportation network.

Now, the West Seattle Neighborhood Greenway runs from SW Graham Street to SW Edmunds Street using 38th Ave SW, SW Findlay St, and 42nd Ave SW (see map below).

There are now speed humps and stop signs along the route to slow down drivers. We also added bike markings to create an easier and safer environment for people biking.

One of the most significant improvements we made is building a new signal for a safer crossing at 35th Ave SW and SW Graham St.

Improved crossing at 35th Ave SW and SW Graham St. Photo Credit: SDOT.

We heard neighbors when they spoke about the need for a better and safer crossing here, and we’re grateful to our partners at the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) for helping fund this project through a grant.

At the intersection, we installed a push-activated crossing signal for people using the Greenway as well as added green painted bike lanes and raised curbs around the lane, as shown in the photos above. We also restricted some turns for people driving to help avoid potential collisions between people driving and people walking, biking, and rolling.

Speed humps built along the West Seattle Greenway Phase 2 to help slow vehicle traffic on the route. Photo Credit: SDOT.

Walking, rolling, and biking don’t stop where the new neighborhood greenway ends!

In the last few months and since closing the West Seattle High-Rise Bridge to traffic, we’ve been making it easier for people to walk, bike, and roll in West Seattle.

We’ve made improvements to bike routes through the Delridge Neighborhood Greenway Safe Connections project. Shown here is a railing on the onramp from Delridge Way SW to the West Seattle Bridge. Photo Credit: SDOT.

Do you use bike or scooter share – or want to give it a first try? Visit FlipYourTrip.org to sign up for our comprehensive West Seattle travel options program, which includes a $25 sign-up bonus for free rides on transit and scooter/bike-share, as well as free vanpool fares. We launched Flip Your Trip West Seattle to help people in get around without driving alone and reduce the effects of the West Seattle Bridge closure. Sign up today to enjoy a free ride on us!

Thank you. The West Seattle neighborhood greenway project would not have been possible without the feedback and effort we received from the community, and your Levy to Move Seattle tax dollars. Together, we’re building a City designed with your feedback, including a bike network to get people of all ages and abilities riding safely on wheels.

Have you already used the greenway? Please tell us what you think. We’d love to hear from community members already using the West Seattle Greenway to understand how it’s working so far.