Rheumatoid arthritis finding may lead to new inflammation blockers

By Mayo Clinic
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMayo Clinic researchers have linked the T cell dysfunction seen in rheumatoid arthritis with a metabolic deficiency, reported in a new Nature Immunology publication. In "helper" T cells from patients with rheumatoid arthritis, low levels of a specific amino acid lead to cellular miscommunication, but supplying it may provide a new...

Knowridge Science Report

Scientists find a cure for type 2 diabetes

In a new study from the Technion, researchers developed a novel approach to treating type 2 diabetes is being developed. The disease, caused by insulin resistance and reduction of cells’ ability to absorb sugar, is characterized by increased blood sugar levels. Its long-term complications include heart disease, strokes, damage to...
Knowridge Science Report

This common arthritis drug may save lives in COVID

In a recent study published in The Lancet Respiratory Medicine, researchers found hospitalized patients with COVID-19 who received the rheumatoid arthritis drug baricitinib, in combination with the standard of care, died less often than those receiving only the standard of care. The study is from Vanderbilt University. One author is...
Healthline

Does Eating Eggs Affect Arthritis Symptoms?

Arthritis is a common condition that can cause inflammation, swelling, stiffness, and pain in various joints in the body. While there are more than 100 different types of arthritis, osteoarthritis and RA are the most common (. ). Osteoarthritis is a degenerative condition in which the cartilage in your joints...
Knowridge Science Report

Vitamin D can help reduce inflammation, study finds

In a new study from Purdue University, researchers found how vitamin D functions to reduce inflammation caused by immune cells that might be relevant to the responses during severe COVID-19. They found vitamin D reduces inflammation caused by T cells. These are important cells of the immune system and implicated...
Nature.com

Middle east pain syndrome is a pollution-induced new disease mimicking rheumatoid arthritis

Musculoskeletal pains are sometimes misdiagnosed in some diseases, like rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, erosive OA, etc. Secondary hyperparathyroidism was not considered a differential diagnosis for RA, despite the fact that it can cause arthralgia or arthritis. Also, fibromyalgia is a psychosomatic condition marked by widespread pain and tenderness. This study included 400 patients attended certain outpatient clinics ofÂ Rheumatology in Egypt and Saudi Arabia, who were not fulfilling criteria for RA diagnosis. Criteria for classification of fibromyalgia syndrome were applied to all patients. We did lab tests and radiological imaging modalities for diagnosis or exclusion of suspected diseases were applied. All patients were fulfilling both old and new criteria of fibromyalgia syndrome, and not fulfilling any RA criteria, and had vitamin D3 deficiency or insufficiency. 75% of patients had abnormally high levels of PTH, without parathyroid gland pathology. Radiology showed subperiosteal and subchondral resorption of mainly thumbs, subchondral osteopenia of proximal and middle phalanges, mild subperiosteal resorption along the radial aspect of the middle phalanx and mild tuft erosions, besides changes in the carpus closely resembling those of rheumatoid arthritis, of ulnar styloid resorption, radiocarpal and scapho-trapezoid joint arthritis. Of special interest, the presence of tuft spur-like excrescences.
Rheumatoid Arthritis Discovery Could Improve Treatments

Mayo Clinic researchers have linked the T cell dysfunction seen in rheumatoid arthritis with a metabolic deficiency in a new Nature Immunology publication. In "helper" T cells from patients with rheumatoid arthritis, low levels of a specific amino acid lead to cellular miscommunication, but supplying it may provide a new therapeutic strategy for autoimmune disease. Rheumatoid arthritis is an autoimmune disorder characterized by chronic inflammation, including high levels of a cytokine called tumor necrosis factor, or TNF. This protein is used to recruit immune system resources and can cause cell death (necrosis).
MedicalXpress

Researchers find new target to combat lung disease

Research led by the Centenary Institute and University of Technology Sydney (UTS) has identified a small RNA molecule called microRNA-21 as a therapeutic target and its inhibition as a potential treatment for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). An inflammatory lung disease that makes it hard to breathe, COPD is often...
Medical News Today

Exercise may lower Alzheimer’s risk by reducing inflammation

Physical activity may reduce the risk of Alzheimer’s disease and all-cause dementia and slow age-related cognitive decline. Aging and neurodegenerative conditions, such as Alzheimer’s disease, have associations with increased inflammation in the brain. Animal studies have shown that physical activity may lead to cognitive benefits by reducing the activation of...
Nature.com

Mitochondrial signals regulate ER size and TNF production in rheumatoid arthritis

Mitochondria regulate endoplasmic reticulum (ER) size and protein maturation in healthy cells by releasing aspartate, regenerating cytoplasmic NAD+ and ADP-ribosylating the ER stress sensor BiP. In the autoimmune disease rheumatoid arthritis, a deficiency in mitochondrial aspartate in T cells causes an increase in ER size and excess production of the inflammatory mediator tumor necrosis factor (TNF), driving tissue inflammation.
wbrc.com

Research group in Anniston first in the country to provide new treatment for rheumatoid arthritis patients

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Pinnacle Research Group in Anniston will be the first in the country to provide a new treatment for patients with rheumatoid arthritis. It’s being called breakthrough therapy that doesn’t involve your typical medication like pills or injections. It requires surgery that could help ease the pain associated with the disease.
Best Life

Drinking This Just Once Increases Your Heart Disease Risk, Warns Mayo Clinic

You already know that what you put in your body matters, and that less healthy foods and drinks should be consumed in moderation. However, Mayo Clinic experts are now warning that there's one popular beverage that could put you at serious health risk—even in the smallest amounts. In fact, even a single serving may put you at an elevated risk of heart disease. Read on to find out which type of drink is setting off alarm bells for medical professionals.
vegnews.com

New Study Finds Mushrooms May Lower Risk of Depression

People who eat mushrooms could have a lower risk of experiencing depression, according to a new study published in the scientific journal Journal of Affective Disorders. For the study, researchers from Penn State University used data on diet (specifically to assess mushroom intake frequency) and mental health collected from more than 24,000 American adults between 2005 and 2016. Because mushrooms contain numerous bioactive compounds that may be associated with reduced anxiety, including B12, nerve growth factor, antioxidants, and anti-inflammatory agents, the researchers hypothesized that mushroom consumption is associated with a lower risk of depression.
