New Orleans Saints vs. Philadelphia Eagles Matchup Preview (11/21/21) The NFC Wild Card race is wide open with no teams putting a stranglehold on a position outside of whoever loses the race for the NFC West between the Rams and Cardinals. Now at 4-6, the Eagles are right back in the thick of the playoff conversation, while the Saints are seeing their grip on a playoff spot loosen a bit at 5-4 following their loss last week. This intraconference game has massive playoff implications and should be a fun one to watch. Let’s dive in.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO