Biden just gave over 300,000 workers a raise to $15 an hour

Workers on federal contracts will have a new minimum wage of $15 an hour starting January 30.

The Department of Labor announced Monday that it had finalized the implementation of the hike.

The hike will affect over 300,000 workers, according to the department.

For up to 390,000 workers, a $15 minimum wage is about to be a reality.

On Monday, the Labor Department finalized its regulations for implementing a $15 minimum wage for federal contractors. It builds on an executive order President Joe Biden signed in April to hike pay for workers under federal contracts. That raise will go into effect on January 30 for new and renewed contracts, according to the Labor Department.

"The fact is, contract workers are essential workers and critical to the federal government," Labor Secretary Marty Walsh said .

According to The Wall Street Journal, Labor Department officials said about 327,000 contractors would benefit from the hike. New York University professor Paul Light told The Journal the government employed about 5 million contractors.

The left-leaning Economic Policy Institute estimated that the number of workers who benefit could come in even higher. Ben Zipperer, an economist at the organization, found that up to 390,000 workers could benefit — with their pay going up $3,100 annually. Half the workers who will be affected are Black and Hispanic, the institute said.

The new regulations will also eliminate the tipped wage for federally contracted employees. Their pay will go up to a minimum of $10.50 an hour on January 30, with the tipped wage getting phased out completely by January 1, 2024. Currently, the minimum cash-wage requirement is $7.65 an hour.

For a small subset of workers, the regulations accomplish a Biden campaign goal that the administration has not been able to implement nationwide: a $15 minimum wage. The Senate parliamentarian deemed the Raise the Wage Act , which would have brought the federal minimum up to $15 an hour by 2025, ineligible to go through party-line reconciliation in Biden's first stimulus package. Eight Democratic senators then voted against putting the raise back into the package — including the key centrists Sens. Kyrsten Sinema and Joe Manchin.

July marked 12 years since the federal minimum was last raised. It still sits at $7.25 an hour. "I'm just not hearing much talk about it right now," Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts told Insider in July. "Democrats should tackle the minimum wage again."

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said last month that Biden "absolutely" wanted to bring the minimum wage up to $15 and that he thought it was "long overdue." In January, the Economic Policy Institute found that 32 million workers would benefit from a federal minimum wage of $15 an hour. That included one-third of Black workers.

While the nationwide federal minimum wage doesn't seem to be budging anytime soon — even as some employers raise pay in an attempt to retain and attract workers — the wage federal contract workers receive will make Biden's hope somewhat of a reality.

"This executive order improves the economic security of their families and communities and makes progress towards reversing decades of income inequality," Walsh said. "And it ensures that the federal government leads by example — creating good jobs for workers all across our country."