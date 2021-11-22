Healthy Holiday Mocktail

If you’re anything like us, you arrive to the Thanksgiving celebration ravenous and ready to dig into whatever is set in front of you. The host likely knows this, and if you’re lucky and she’s wise, she has a crudité platter at the ready. (If there are meaty appetizers or fried things, you’re liable to lose your appetite for the big meal.) The same principle applies to drinks: We hope someone hands you an elegant mocktail, or non-alcoholic drink, instead of suggesting you pour a whiskey sour into that empty stomach.

RECIPES ・ 8 DAYS AGO