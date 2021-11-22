Chris Klieman shares Kansas State’s QB plan for Texas as Skylar Thompson battles injury

This is what Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman said after Kansas State's 34-17 win against West Virginia on Saturday. “Well, great, great team win. We're so excited for the guys and for the coaches. We've got a really fun group to be around right now. And whether it's in meeting rooms like in here or out in the practice field or at the hotel we got a bunch of guys, I believe, that love each other, a bunch of guys that challenge each other to be great every day. We continue to challenge the guys to raise the temperature of the expectations around here and couldn't be happier with us beating a really good West Virginia team. West Virginia's doggone good. I’ve got so much respect for Neal Brown. He's a great coach. They have physical players that are really athletic and our guys just found a way. It wasn't pretty all the time, but we found a way and we capitalized on some things whether it was a blocked punt, big kick return. We're able to get a couple of turnovers, all of those things played into it, but just a fun group right now to be around. We won four in a row, and that's really tough to do. I don't care what the competition is, four in a row in this league is a heck of a lot of fun and I’m excited for the guys.”

