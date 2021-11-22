ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Chris Klieman shares Kansas State’s QB plan for Texas as Skylar Thompson battles injury

By Kellis Robinett
Wichita Eagle
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt remains unclear if Skylar Thompson will be healthy enough to start at quarterback when the Kansas State Wildcats head to Texas for their final game of the regular season on Friday. But K-State football coach Chris Klieman has a backup plan ready to go if Thompson remains on...

www.kansas.com

Comments / 0

Related
Kansas City Star

Why Reggie Stubblefield says one season with Chris Klieman, K-State changed his life

Tears streamed down Reggie Stubblefield’s face as he embraced Chris Klieman before taking the field for his final football game at Bill Snyder Family Stadium last week. It was such an emotional moment for the Kansas State defensive back that he told his football coach “you changed my life” before he composed himself and then joined his family for more hugs and more tears during the team’s senior day ceremony.
MANHATTAN, KS
Kansas City Star

‘We didn’t come here to try to hang on’: Chris Klieman explains gutsy fourth-down call

You only need one word to describe the way Chris Klieman coached during Kansas State’s 34-17 victory over West Virginia on Saturday at Bill Snyder Family Stadium. Klieman made the boldest call of the season when the Wildcats faced a fourth-and-8 near midfield as they nursed a 24-17 lead midway through the fourth quarter ... and it paid off in a big way.
MANHATTAN, KS
247Sports

What Chris Klieman said after Kansas State's 34-17 win against West Virginia

This is what Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman said after Kansas State's 34-17 win against West Virginia on Saturday. “Well, great, great team win. We're so excited for the guys and for the coaches. We've got a really fun group to be around right now. And whether it's in meeting rooms like in here or out in the practice field or at the hotel we got a bunch of guys, I believe, that love each other, a bunch of guys that challenge each other to be great every day. We continue to challenge the guys to raise the temperature of the expectations around here and couldn't be happier with us beating a really good West Virginia team. West Virginia's doggone good. I’ve got so much respect for Neal Brown. He's a great coach. They have physical players that are really athletic and our guys just found a way. It wasn't pretty all the time, but we found a way and we capitalized on some things whether it was a blocked punt, big kick return. We're able to get a couple of turnovers, all of those things played into it, but just a fun group right now to be around. We won four in a row, and that's really tough to do. I don't care what the competition is, four in a row in this league is a heck of a lot of fun and I’m excited for the guys.”
KANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Manhattan, KS
Football
Manhattan, KS
College Sports
State
Nevada State
Local
Texas Sports
City
Howard, KS
Local
Texas College Sports
Manhattan, KS
Sports
Local
Texas Football
Local
Kansas Sports
City
Manhattan, KS
Local
Kansas College Sports
Local
Kansas Football
State
Texas State
City
Nevada, TX
State
West Virginia State
Wichita Eagle

Grades from Kansas State’s 20-10 loss against Baylor and a look ahead to Texas

There were times during his news conference following Saturday’s 20-10 loss against Baylor when Kansas State football coach Chris Klieman sounded like a fan who was getting a few things off his chest after a disappointing result. When evaluating K-State’s offense, he said it was “unfortunate” that star running back...
KANSAS STATE
247Sports

What Chris Klieman is saying ahead of the Texas game

This is what Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman is saying ahead of the Wildcats' game at Texas on Friday. “Good afternoon, everyone. Quick turnaround in a short week. We actually had kind of a walk through last night over in the indoor, watched the film of the Baylor game. Then turned the page quickly and did a walk through for about an hour on Texas, and then worked a little bit later last night. We'll have our first real practice today. Excited about the opportunity, excited about the challenge. When you watch Texas on film, they are a really talented football team. I don't know what is going on. I don't know why they're struggling other than this league is really tough and it's a grind to win football games. Watching them on film, they're a really talented crew, so we've got to rally our force. Obviously, we're banged up quite a bit just like a lot of teams are, so there was a physical game on Saturday night. We've got to do a great job of working to get our players back physically as well as mentally and stuff without banging them a ton this week, but getting our work done so that we can field the best outfit we can for Friday morning at 11 o'clock.”
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Klieman
247Sports

The Edge: Kansas State at Texas

Editor's Note: The Edge is a quick pregame analysis of the matchups in Kansas State's upcoming football game. Coming off a tough home loss to No. 11 Baylor, Kansas State hits the road for the final regular-season game of the season as the Wildcats face Texas on Friday in Austin. The contest against the Longhorns kicks at 11 a.m., and will be televised by FOX with Aaron Goldsmith (play-by-play) and Mark Helfrich (analyst) on the call. The game can be heard across the 39-station K-State Sports Network with Wyatt Thompson (play-by-play), former K-State quarterback Stan Weber (analyst) and Matt Walters (sidelines) calling the action.
KANSAS STATE
247Sports

Kansas State's must-watch matchups vs. Texas

The Texas Longhorns are reeling, losers of an incomprehensible six in a row. K-State is coming off a gut punch against Baylor ready for revenge as the Wildcats are set to close the regular season against the burnt orange for a second straight season before postseason preparation unfolds. Here are...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Baylor#K State
247Sports

Reactions after Kansas State's 22-17 loss at Texas

Turkey is always a hit on Thanksgiving and if leftovers are still around by Saturday, people are ready to pitch it out and get a taste of fresh food in their mouths. Just like Friday’s game at Austin for Kansas State fans, get rid of that ridiculously sour taste and go bowling. It will take a festive bowl appearance for the Wildcats to rid the spoil of that 22-17 defeat to the Texas Longhorns. UT snapped a six-game skid with three field goals as it sent K-State to a 7-5 mark, 4-5 Big 12.
KANSAS STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Report: LSU has made massive offer to top head coach

LSU is expected to pursue several big names for its head coaching vacancy, and one report claims they have already made a mammoth offer to one of the top coaches in the nation. Jake Crain, a former college football coach who used to work for Rivals.com, said on his “The...
NFL
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Release Player Following Costly Mistake

The Dallas Cowboys (6-1) have let go of second-year defensive end Bradlee Anae. Anae, a Utah alum and native of Hawaii, committed a costly offsides penalty during a Vikings punt on Sunday night. Dallas eventually secured the victory, but Anae’s mistake cost the Cowboys three points, extending Minnesota’s drive at...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
AOL Corp

College coach fired after sideline incident

After just 13 games, Jimmy Lake’s time as Washington’s head coach ended Sunday, sources told Yahoo Sports' Pete Thamel. Washington confirmed the Yahoo Sports report via statement from athletic director Jen Cohen:. "Making a head coaching change in any sport is difficult, recognizing that the decision impacts coaches, staff, student-athletes...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Look: This Cheerleader’s Unfortunate Moment Is Going Viral

Every now and then, an unfortunate incident befalls a cheerleader – or several – on the sideline following a play. Well, that was the case once again on Saturday afternoon. During Oklahoma’s game against Texas Tech, Sooners safety Patrick Fields hauled in an interception off of a tipped pass. Fields...
SPORTS
The Spun

Nick Saban Has Message For Former Alabama Player That Transferred

On Thursday night, Alabama head coach Nick Saban addressed his team’s running back situation while making his weekly radio appearance. During that discussion, Saban mentioned one of his former players. Since the Crimson Tide are shorthanded at running back, Saban mentioned how Keilan Robinson would be “playing a lot” if...
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

There’s 1 Job Lincoln Riley Would Probably Leave Oklahoma For

With his overwhelming success as the head coach of the Oklahoma Sooners, Lincoln Riley has earned a reputation as one of the brightest young coaches in the college football world. So bright in fact that he’s been widely regarded as a potential future NFL head coach. Each year, NFL Network...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy