With an influx of federal infrastructure dollars on its way to Missouri, public transportation providers are awaiting a substantial investment. Missouri is expected to receive $674 million for its public transportation system over the next five years, allowing for providers to maintain and upgrade their fleets while expanding their operations. Much of the allotment will be distributed through existing funding pots and will require a state match: Operating funding programs are subject to a 50-50 state match, while capital funding programs will see an 80-20 investment.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO