November 19, 2021 // Franchising.com // Celina, TX - SG Yard Greetings released a slate of fresh, new creative designed to make your holidays bright this year. “SG Yard Greetings is delivering new, modern creative to our franchisees that feel like an extension of our customers’ style,” said Stacey Hess, SG Yard Greetings founder and CEO. “We have expanded our winter collection to include more ways to spread joy throughout communities. We have an array of new Kwanzaa and Hanukkah signs and new winter themed signs to help you celebrate the season. We have also added a collection of smaller, less expensive sign displays to help you spread joy to your friends and families during the holiday season.”

