Why Square Stock Dropped 8.8% Today

By Travis Hoium
 5 days ago

What happened

Shares of fintech stock Square (NYSE:SQ) fell as much as 8.8% in trading on Monday as the market continued to sell off growth stocks. As of 2:30 p.m. ET today, shares were still down 6.6% for the day.

So what

The biggest news of the day is that growth stocks are selling off broadly. President Biden officially announced that he would nominate Jerome Powell to serve a second term as chair of the Federal Reserve. The market generally sees this as meaning that the Fed will keep interest rates low to improve employment, which could lead to inflation.

Image source: Square.

Square CEO Jack Dorsey has been outspoken about his belief that we're already seeing high inflation rates, and for a company like Square, that could mean slower growth over the long term. At least that's how the market is reacting today.

To add to the mix, Square released a white paper late last week that highlighted its views on developing a decentralized protocol for exchanging digital and fiat currency called tbDEX. A new division within the company will build a decentralized Bitcoin exchange that could allow the cryptocurrency to easily be used for payment in a variety of ways around the world.

Now what

There aren't any fundamental flaws in Square's business, and it looks like a broader tech stock sell-off is to blame for Square's fall today. But in the long term, this is still a great growth stock and a disruptor in payments and cryptocurrencies.

The fact that Square is looking into building crypto tools for transactions is also very bullish to me. I'm worried that Dorsey only sees values in Bitcoin at the expense of all other cryptocurrencies. But being in the crypto space will be a long-term strength for Square.

Today's sell-off might be big, but I don't see anything for buy-and-hold investors to worry about.

Here's 1 Great Growth Stock That No One Is Talking About

Kinsale Capital is an insurer that writes policies for underserved markets. The company excels at writing highly profitable insurance policies. The current environment for insurers should serve as a tailwind for Kinsale's business. Investors can find stellar growth stocks in any industry if they know where to look. Some of...
This Warren Buffett Stock Is Down 75%: Time to Buy?

StoneCo's stock has plummeted due to the company's falling margins. Yet higher investments today could lead to a bigger growth opportunity tomorrow. Should Brazil's economy ever recover, StoneCo's stock could soar on a rebound, but risks remain today. Though StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) was likely bought by one of Warren Buffett's younger...
$300 a Month in These 3 Stocks Could Make You a Millionaire by Retirement

Brookfield Renewable should have the power to continue producing market-beating total returns. Crown Castle's connection to the data infrastructure megatrend positions it for continued growth. NextEra Energy's leadership in renewables bodes well for its future, especially as it adds new power sources. Thanks to the wonders of compound interest, it...
Got $500? 2 Dirt-Cheap Stocks To Buy Right Now

Jushi Holdings targets limited-license markets to drive revenue growth. Columbia Care has a stronghold in some of the key cannabis markets. It is a popular misconception that you need a bucket load of money to enter the investing world. But what if you can invest as low as $500 after paying off all the bills and still get rich over time? And as the saying goes, all good things come to those who wait -- a principle that also applies to investing. In an industry that's still at a nascent stage of growth but racing full steam ahead, like marijuana, the old adage holds true all the more. The cannabis industry is loaded with exciting companies that have been performing tremendously well this year.
3 Red-Hot Growth Stocks That Just Went on Sale

PayPal stock is down over 40% from its high. Fiverr International will benefit from long-term trends, and its stock sell-off is overdone. Twitter still has underappreciated avenues to growth. Many growth-dependent stocks have seen significant pullbacks in a recent bout of market volatility. Tech stocks have been volatile across 2021's...
Down 54%, Is Fiverr Stock a Smart Buy Right Now?

Fiverr stock has fallen 54% from its all-time high set in mid-February. Fiverr’s revenue soared 68% over the past year, but its net loss has widened. The freelance platform market is expected to grow at 15% per year through 2026. Last year, pandemic-driven business closures led displaced workers to explore...
These 2 Semiconductor Companies Seem Unstoppable

Today's video focuses on Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD). These two semiconductor stocks continue to perform strongly, ignoring most of the downturn the stock market has seen these past few days. Here are some highlights from the video. On Nov. 10, IBM (NYSE:IBM) Cloud announced it has chosen...
Got $5,000? Buy These 3 Hot Pot Stocks Immediately

Cannabis cultivators can make for attractive tenants. There's a biotech with blockbuster potential trading at a big discount. This marijuana ETF is a benchmark weed investment, and for good reason. With Republicans in the House of Representatives recently introducing legislation to legalize marijuana at the federal level, the potential for...
Market Correction: 3 Defensive Stocks to Buy in December

The last severe market correction occurred in February and March 2020. Markets plunged, as the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic became apparent. Since then, North American markets have thrived in the face of historically low interest rates, radical social spending, and continued quantitative easing. Canada has already dramatically scaled back on the latter two developments. The Bank of Canada (BoC) is now telegraphing rate hikes in 2022. Investors worried about a potential market correction should look to snatch up defensive stocks in the final month of the year. Let’s jump in.
2 Fintech Stocks to Watch in This Volatile Market

Today's video focuses on Sofi (NASDAQ:SOFI) and Square (NYSE:SQ). The stock prices for both of these companies have fallen over 20% from 52-week high prices. The volatility in the market could be providing investors with dollar-cost averaging opportunities. Here are some highlights from the video. On Nov. 17, Square announced...
Want a 219% Return? Buy This Growth Stock, Says Wall Street

The artificial intelligence industry is set to generate $360 billion annually by 2028. C3.ai has almost doubled its customer base each year since 2019. Over the long term, a 219% return projected by one analyst might even be conservative. Despite the broad stock market indexes like the S&P 500 and...
Is Boston Omaha a Buy After a Post-Earnings Drop?

Boston Omaha (NASDAQ:BOMN) recently reported its third-quarter earnings, and despite solid numbers all around, the stock has declined considerably. In this Fool Live video clip, recorded on Nov. 15, Fool.com contributor Matt Frankel and Industry Focus host Jason Moser discuss the numbers and why Frankel is still a big believer in the business model.
Is It Too Late To Buy Palo Alto Networks Stock?

Palo Alto’s stock has surged to new highs over the past year. It continues to expand its newer cloud and AI security services. Its growth is stable and its valuations are still attractive. Palo Alto Networks' (NASDAQ:PANW) stock has rallied more than 80% over the past 12 months and currently...
Why Oil Stocks Plunged on Friday

A new coronavirus strain has renewed fears of an economic slowdown. Potential travel restrictions, among other things, sent oil prices tumbling. Oil market players now are focused on a big event on Dec. 2. What happened. Oil stocks plunged this morning, and there was a lot more to the rout...
Got $5,000? These 2 Stocks Could Be Bargain Buys in 2022

AstraZeneca and Beyond Meat are two struggling stocks that have been underperforming this year. An acquisition plus an increase in price for its COVID-19 vaccine could drastically help AstraZeneca. Beyond Meat generated double-digit revenue growth last quarter, but not from the U.S. market. Investing in stocks that are falling can...
Dow plunges 2.5% as new COVID-19 variant stokes financial concerns

(CBS/AP) – Stocks fell precipitously on Friday, rattled by news of a new coronavirus variant that led several countries to impose travel restrictions. The Dow, which plunged more than 1,000 points midday, closed 2.5% lower at 34,899 — the worst trading day of the year for the blue-chip index. The S&P 500 dropped 2.3%, its biggest retreat […]
