ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Uncooperative witness leads to murder charge being dropped against Indy man following deadly argument

By Jesse Wells
FOX59
FOX59
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07PZwa_0d494Paf00

INDIANAPOLIS– Murder charges have been dropped against an Indianapolis man accused of killing another man during an argument on the northeast side.

The dismissal dates back to a homicide in February 2020.

Construction is coming to Indy’s northeast side of I-465

Court records show that a key eyewitness repeatedly refused to show up to depositions and told prosecutors she had no intention of testifying at trial. Without her assistance prosecutors were forced to dismiss the murder case last week.

Police say an argument over a missing gun led to a deadly shooting in a neighborhood near 52nd and Shadeland on the last day of February 2020. The victim, Justin Bonds, died an hour later at the hospital.

An affidavit filed in March of last year detailed how the victim’s girlfriend witnessed the shooting and initially helped identify Theo Sanford as the killer. Yet after agreeing to a bench trial in the courtroom of judge Mark Stoner, prosecutors dismissed the murder case on Friday because that witness failed to appear.

Prosecutors had previously charged the witness with contempt of court and had her arrested earlier this year for failing to honor a subpoena. “It’s one of those multi-layer issues where there is no easy fix,” said attorney Ralph Staples.

Attorney Staples isn’t connected to the case, but as a former deputy prosecutor, he knows witness cooperation is a common problem in criminal cases because many witnesses are afraid of retaliation.

“It’s one of those problems that doesn’t really have a solution. The general public thinks you can put people in witness protection, but the city and county don’t have the resources to provide that type of assistance,” said Staples.

“Ultimately eyewitness accounts are what’s best,” said IMPD Chief Randal Taylor. During a sit down interview last week, IMPD chief Randal Taylor spoke in general about how witnesses remain critical to homicide victims getting justice.

“If you honestly care about this community and what’s going on, then you have to step up and let us know what happened,” said Taylor.

Aside from noting that the criminal case could be refiled in the future if the witness changes her mind, prosecutor Ryan Mears was not made available for comment on the dismissal.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOX59

IMPD investigating man found dead on south side

INDIANAPOLIS -The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after a man was found dead on the city’s south side. Officers responded to an incomplete 9-1-1 call on Harlan Street just after 1:00 a.m. Saturday morning. When they arrived, they located a man with gunshot wounds. No suspect information has been provided. Anyone with information is […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Fatal Northwest side shooting, Indy’s 245th homicide this year

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after a man was fatally shot on the city’s Northwest side. IMPD were reportedly called to Sebring Court on reports of a person shot. When officers arrived, they located a man with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Homicide detectives are currently on […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
FOX59

Silver Alert cancelled for missing Hendricks County man

UPDATE: Hendricks County Police have confirmed that Christopher Steadmon has been found safe. ORIGINAL ARTICLE: HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for Christopher Steadmon, a 25-year-old black man from Hendricks County. Steadmon is described to be 5 feet 11 inches tall, 157 pounds, black hair with brown eyes and was […]
HENDRICKS COUNTY, IN
FOX59

2-year-old Emma Sweet still missing after second day of searching

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. — The search for 2-year-old Emma Sweet will pick up again Sunday morning after authorities wrapped up their search Saturday evening with not much more than what they started with. The Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office, Indiana State Police, DNR and several fire departments picked up their search for Sweet this morning. Several […]
BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Indy#Shooting#Witness Protection#Shadeland#Staples#Impd
FOX59

IMPD deploys device to de-escalate, wrap up combative persons

INDIANAPOLIS — It was just before 2 a.m. on October 24th when IMPD officers responded to a report of a man acting erratically at the corner of Lambert and Kappes Streets. The man was waving his arms in the air, moaning and growling, crouching down and abruptly rising up, alternately lying in the street and calling […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Indy woman is accused of murder and arson after man is found dead in house fire on Indy’s near east side

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis woman is behind bars accused of murder and arson. Police arrested 27-year-old Brittany Snelbaker in connection to the murder of 24-year-old Charles Burgess, Jr. Firefighters originally responded to a house fire in the 3600 block of E. Vermont Street around 8:45 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 5. After extinguishing the fire, firefighters […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX59

Indiana man gets probation for entering Capitol on Jan. 6

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A man from Vincennes, Indiana has been sentenced to three years’ probation for his part in the Jan. 6 riot during which the crowd stormed the U.S. Capitol. U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols spared Jonathan Ace Sanders prison time after Sanders pleaded guilty this month to one count of parading, demonstrating or […]
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

UPDATE: Silver Alert cancelled for man missing out of Fort Wayne

UPDATE: Police report Joshua Beverly was found safe. FORT WAYNE, Ind. — The Parkview Health Police Department is investigating the disappearance of 33-year-old Joshua Beverly. He was last seen Monday morning in Fort Wayne. Beverly is 6 feet tall, with brown hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black jacket and jeans. Authorities […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
FOX59

West Indy house fire claims one life

INDIANAPOLIS – One person has died after a house fire in West Indy. Wayne Township Fire Department responded to the fire in the 1400 block of Furman Avenue shortly after 11:30 p.m. Thursday. That person was located by rescue crews and transported to an area hospital where she later succumbed to her injuries. The fire […]
SPEEDWAY, IN
FOX59

FOX59

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy