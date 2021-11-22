Nielsen To Measure Individual TV Commercials Starting In 2022.

Hisense has become a popular name in the TV industry over the past couple of years. TVs from the brand are available at affordable prices and offer a good set of features. If you don’t want to spend a lot of money on TVs from bigger brands like Sony, Samsung, and LG, you will be perfectly happy with a TV from Hisense for a fraction of the price. This applies even if you’re looking for a premium TV with the latest technology. The ULED series from Hisense that is essentially a QLED TV is now on sale across various sizes. The 50-inch QLED TV normally retails for $499 but is down to $399 thanks to Black Friday sales. The biggest savings are on the 75-inch variant though which is almost $500 lesser than MSRP at $799. If you’re looking for a large-sized TV that doesn’t break the bank and offers excellent picture quality with QLED technology, you can surely pick this one up and you won’t be disappointed.

ELECTRONICS ・ 1 DAY AGO