Nielsen To Measure Individual TV Commercials Starting In 2022.

insideradio.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNielsen will begin measuring individual linear TV commercials in the first half of 2022 as it prepares to roll out its Nielsen One cross-platform video measurement service later next year. Branded as Nielsen Individual Commercial Metrics, the feature is designed to make measuring national TV ads more comparable to digital video...

www.insideradio.com

SFGate

Nielsen Plans Overhaul for Commercial Ratings, Will Track Viewers for Specific Ads

The company, which has for decades offered viewership counts that are at the heart of how TV outlets set advertising rates, plans in 2022 to overhaul one of its most critical tabulations. Since 2007, Nielsen’s “commercial ratings,” or measures of the viewership of ad breaks on TV, have been at the foundation of advertising negotiations between media companies and Madison Avenue. Now Nielsen says it has the technology to measure the audiences for individual ads.
TV & VIDEOS
eMarketer

Nielsen announces major changes to improve TV audience measurement

The news: Nielsen announced yesterday it would overhaul its measurement process to focus on providing audience estimates based on individual ads rather than overall commercial minutes. The goal is to enable more granular measurements across linear TV, making it easier for advertisers to compare performance across linear and digital platforms.
TV & VIDEOS
Advanced Television

Nielsen plans more accurate metrics

Audience measurement, data and analytics specialist Nielsen is enhancing its national television measurement by measuring viewing in a more precise manner, allowing for a future where audience estimates are based on individual ads rather than commercial minutes. It says the enhancement to Nielsen Individual Commercial Metrics will help pave the...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Connected Tv#Television#Gtam#Ppm
Middletown Press

WarnerMedia Plans to Launch Nielsen Measurement Alternative in 2022

Success in the TV industry has long been measured by Nielsen. Now WarnerMedia wants to be judged by a different yardstick. The owner of popular media outlets like HBO, CNN and TNT intends to offer its own audience-measurement data next year, with hopes of doing some deals based on its efforts in the 2022 upfront, Andrea Zapata, who oversees data, research and insights for the company, said in an interview with Variety. WarnerMedia is in the midst of conversations with 10 to 15 different measurement vendors, she said, and intends to work with media-buying agencies and specific advertisers to test possibilities in the first quarter.
TV & VIDEOS
martechseries.com

Nielsen’s The Gauge: Monthly Total TV And Streaming Snapshot For October

Broadcast and streaming neck and neck as sports and new content continue to attract viewership according to The Gauge. Nielsen announced that The Gauge, its monthly total TV and streaming snapshot, revealed that in October 2021 the broadcast share of consumer’s total TV increased 2% from September 2021 and now accounts for 28% of their total screen time.
NFL
mediapost.com

Measurement Company Samba TV Posts 24% Rev Gains

Samba TV, the audience/data measurement company, posted rising revenue of 24% for the most recent nine-month period -- to $82.8 million, according to a recent Securities and Exchange Commission S1 filing. This comes in anticipation of the company’s initial public stock offering. In 2020, the company had $106.8 million in...
STOCKS
Deadline

Smart TV Measurement Firm Samba TV Files To Go Public

Samba TV, which tracks programming and advertising viewing via smart TV data, has filed to go public. The San Francisco-based firm announced its plan for an initial public offering in a filing with the SEC. The filing did not specify a number of shares to be offered or a price range for common stock, which would trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “SMBA.” Total company revenue in the first nine months of 2021 came in at $82.8 million, according to the SEC filing, up 24% from the same period of 2020. For all of 2020, revenue rose...
BUSINESS
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Advanced Television

Media Distillery and Nielsen’s Gracenote partner

Media Distillery, a provider of AI technology enabling visibility into what’s inside video content, and Gracenote, the content solutions pillar of Nielsen, have integrated their respective technologies and datasets to create a powerful solution to optimise Electronic Programme Guide (EPG) utility. Available immediately, this offering helps pay-TV operators including cable,...
BUSINESS
Primetimer

Will Nielsen be replaced as the go-to TV ratings measurement company?

With Nielsen undercounting viewers during the first year of the pandemic and with viewing shifting away from the TV set, NBC Universal and other companies are looking for new ways to count viewers. "TV executives have been complaining about Nielsen for years, saying their shows have more viewers than they get credit for. They have also claimed that Nielsen, the 98-year-old research firm whose name is practically synonymous with TV ratings, uses antiquated technology that hasn’t kept up with viewers who have moved away from cable and network TV," reports The New York Times' Tiffany unapologetically, explicitly queer,. "Now the television industry is looking for other options. On Tuesday, NBCUniversal plans to host a forum to discuss alternative ways to measure its audience. Representatives of major advertising agencies, industry trade groups and companies including Ford Motor, L’Oreal and Pfizer are expected to attend. NBCUniversal is also sifting through proposals from 80 measurement companies, Nielsen among them, to create new methods for quantifying viewers."
TV & VIDEOS
insideradio.com

Spotify’s ‘Netflix Hub’ Offers Playlists, Soundtracks And Podcasts Of Popular Programs.

Spotify and Netflix have partnered for an audio-video cross-promotion play. The newly launched “Netflix Hub” on the audio streaming platform offers official soundtracks, playlists and podcasts, along with exclusive Spotify content. The new destination comes on the heels of more than 22,500 “Squid Games” themed playlists that were created by...
TV & VIDEOS
insideradio.com

Podcast’s Share Of Ear Hits Double-Digits With The Demo Ad Buyers Like Most.

Podcasting is in the final weeks of what is forecast to be its first billion-dollar revenue year, and one reason marketers are flocking to the medium is listening trends. The just-released third quarter Share of Ear report from Edison Research shows that podcasting has captured a 14% share of ad-supported audio listening among Adults 25-54, the age group that advertisers focus on more than any other. That is more than twice podcasting’s 6% share among ad-supported audio four years go.
MARKETS
Advertising Age

The 5 most-seen TV commercial stars revealed: Datacenter Weekly

Welcome to Ad Age Datacenter Weekly, our data-obsessed newsletter for marketing and media professionals. Reading this online? Sign up to get it delivered to your inbox here. • “Jobless claims dip to pandemic low of 268,000 as labor shortage forces businesses to avert layoffs,” from MarketWatch. • “Millions of people...
TV & VIDEOS
xda-developers

Upgrade to a QLED TV from Hisense starting at just $399 this Black Friday

Hisense has become a popular name in the TV industry over the past couple of years. TVs from the brand are available at affordable prices and offer a good set of features. If you don’t want to spend a lot of money on TVs from bigger brands like Sony, Samsung, and LG, you will be perfectly happy with a TV from Hisense for a fraction of the price. This applies even if you’re looking for a premium TV with the latest technology. The ULED series from Hisense that is essentially a QLED TV is now on sale across various sizes. The 50-inch QLED TV normally retails for $499 but is down to $399 thanks to Black Friday sales. The biggest savings are on the 75-inch variant though which is almost $500 lesser than MSRP at $799. If you’re looking for a large-sized TV that doesn’t break the bank and offers excellent picture quality with QLED technology, you can surely pick this one up and you won’t be disappointed.
ELECTRONICS
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

'It just left a nasty taste in my mouth': The fight to pause or cancel phone, TV service

The Carters have spent the last 10 winters snuggling to Christmas movies on Hallmark Channel and history documentaries on National Geographic through their DirecTV subscription. They shift their subscription and residence every six months between their two homes in Litchfield Park and Columbia Falls, Utah. After moving back to their Utah summer home...
TV & VIDEOS

