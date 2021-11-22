Nielsen To Measure Individual TV Commercials Starting In 2022.

With Nielsen undercounting viewers during the first year of the pandemic and with viewing shifting away from the TV set, NBC Universal and other companies are looking for new ways to count viewers. "TV executives have been complaining about Nielsen for years, saying their shows have more viewers than they get credit for. They have also claimed that Nielsen, the 98-year-old research firm whose name is practically synonymous with TV ratings, uses antiquated technology that hasn’t kept up with viewers who have moved away from cable and network TV," reports The New York Times' Tiffany unapologetically, explicitly queer,. "Now the television industry is looking for other options. On Tuesday, NBCUniversal plans to host a forum to discuss alternative ways to measure its audience. Representatives of major advertising agencies, industry trade groups and companies including Ford Motor, L’Oreal and Pfizer are expected to attend. NBCUniversal is also sifting through proposals from 80 measurement companies, Nielsen among them, to create new methods for quantifying viewers."
Comments / 0