TV Series

‘We Are Lady Parts’ officially returning for series two on Channel 4

By Ella Kemp
NME
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe Are Lady Parts is officially returning for a second series. Channel 4 confirmed the news today (November 22), while also saying the new episodes will launch on Peacock in the US. The first series introduced audiences to a Muslim girlband called Lady Parts, specifically through the eyes of...

Related
Variety

NBC Announces ‘This Is Us’ Final Season, ‘Law & Order’ Revival Premiere Dates Among Winter 2022 Lineup (TV News Roundup

NBC announced its winter 2022 lineup, including the final season of “This Is Us,” which premieres on Jan. 4 at 9 p.m. On Mondays starting Jan. 3 “Kenan” will air its second season with a two-episode block at 8 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., followed by Jimmy Fallon’s variety game show “That’s My Jam” at 9 p.m., and “Ordinary Joe” will return with new episodes on this date at 10 p.m. In addition to “This Is Us,” Jan. 4 will see the time period premieres of “American Auto” and “Grand Crew” at 8 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., respectively, and the midseason premiere of...
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

Virgin River Season 4 Filming Complete: When Could it Premiere?!

Virgin River fans have been waiting for answers ever since Virgin River Season 3 concluded in July. Netflix renewed the romantic drama for two additional seasons earlier this year, and one of them has already finished shooting. Martin Henderson, who plays Jack, shared a photo on Instagram to reveal he...
TV SERIES
NME

Adele has reportedly been approached for a Netflix special

Adele has reportedly been approached by Netflix for a special on her comeback. The documentary would feature footage from her forthcoming BST Hyde Park shows next year, according to The Sun. The singer-songwriter recently featured in specials on CBS and ITV. “Adele is the most in-demand woman of the moment...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

NBC Releases First Trailer for ‘This Is Us’ Final Season

NBC has released the first trailer for the sixth and final season of “This Is Us,” giving audiences a first look at the send-off to the network’s critically acclaimed family drama series. “This Is Us” has been a smash hit for NBC since its first season premiered in 2016, with the show racking up impressive ratings and Emmy attention over the years. The series follows the family of the Pearsons across the multiple decades of their lives. Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore, Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz and Justin Hartley star in the series’ main roles, with each of them returning for...
TV SERIES
TVOvermind

Remembering the Disney Channel Series Bug Juice

If you were a kid during the late 1990s/early 2000s, you probably have fond memories of the Disney Channel series, Bug Juice. During an era when reality TV was still a fairly new concept, Bug Juice was truly one of a kind. The series, which lasted for three seasons, was set at a different sleepaway camp each year. Camera crews followed groups of campers as they experienced life at sleepaway camp. For many young viewers, Bug Juice provided an awesome glimpse into the fun of summer camp and it was a great escape for those who weren’t able to attend in real life. Although it’s been more than 20 years since the show’s last episode, Bug Juice’s legacy lives on in the hearts of millennials everywhere. Keep reading to take a walk down memory lane in honor of Bug Juice.
TV SHOWS
nerdreactor.com

Élodie Yung Is ‘The Cleaning Lady’ in Upcoming Fox Series

Élodie Yung has played Elektra in Netflix’s Daredevil and Jinx in G.I. Joe: Retaliation, and next year, audiences will get to see her as The Cleaning Lady in the upcoming Fox drama series. The film’s trailer has been recently released along with the key art, and it’s looking very bloody.
TV SERIES
featureweekly.com

Peacock’s comedy series ‘We Are Lady Parts’ renewed for season 2

More episodes of “We Are Lady Parts” are officially on the way, according to Peacock, which has renewed the music-infused comedy series for a second season. In May, Peacock premiered “We Are Lady Parts.” A fictional Muslim female punk band performs in London, and the series follows them. Season 2...
TV SERIES
UPI News

'We Are Lady Parts' renewed for a second season

Nov. 22 (UPI) -- The hit show We Are Lady Parts, a musical comedy about a Muslim female punk band that premiered in 2021, has been renewed for a second season by Peacock and the Britain's Channel 4. The show was written by Nida Manzoor, with six episodes so far....
TV & VIDEOS
Decider

New on Hulu December 2021

Starting off the month, Hulu is dropping a new movie with Chloe Grace Moretz on Dec. 17. Mother/Android is Mattson Tomlin’s new sci-fi thriller movie following two young adults fleeing their country as artificial intelligence attempts to take over. It also stars Algee Smith and Raúl Costello (and, most likely, a whole boatload of robots).
TV SERIES
tvseriesfinale.com

Euphoria: Season Two; HBO Sets Drama Series Return Date (Watch)

Euphoria is returning to HBO soon. The cable network set a premiere date for the series’ second season in January. Starring Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, Nika King, Eric Dane, Angus Cloud, Jacob Elordi, Algee Smith, Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demie, Barbie Ferreira, Maude Apatow, Javon Walton, Dominic Fike, Storm Reid, and Austin Abrams, the series follows a teen and her friends as they deal with their troubled lives.
TV SERIES
NME

‘Taskmaster’ announces series 13 line-up

The line-up for Taskmaster series 13 has been announced. After crowning impressionist Morgana Robinson as champion for series 12, the Channel 4 comedy game show revealed who will join hosts Greg Davies and Alex Horne next year. Comedians Chris Ramsey, Bridget Christie and Sophie Duker will all appear in series...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Sam Neill Stars in ‘The Twelve’ Australian Courtroom Drama Series for Foxtel

Sam Neill (“Jurassic World: Dominion,” “Thor: Love and Thunder,” “Palm Beach”) heads the cast of crime drama series “The Twelve” marking his return to Australian TV series after a prolonged absence. The series, which will begin production in Sydney next week, is the flagship title of the 2022 originals slate being assembled by Australian pay-TV and streaming group Foxtel. Packaged as ten one-hour episodes, it tells the story of twelve jurors, ordinary Australians with struggles of their own, who must decide the case of a woman accused of killing a child. It will be produced by Warner Bros. International Television Production Australia...
TV SERIES
Variety

Hit BBC Gameshow Format ‘This is MY House’ Returns for Season 2 – Global Bulletin

FORMAT BBC One’s hit primetime gameshow “This is MY House” has been renewed for an extended run of ten episodes in a 30-minute format. The guessing game format created by Richard Bacon and U.S.-based TV producer Nick Weidenfeld will once again see four people all claim to be the same person and that “This Is MY House.” A panel of celebrities will attempt to tell which “homeowner” is telling the truth and which are the actors. The first season performed particularly well among younger audiences and was a rage on social media, the BBC said. “I loved seeing the way the audience responded to...
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Manifest' Star Marks Return for Season 4 After Netflix Saves Canceled NBC Drama

The cast of Manifest is boarding the set for one of the final times. After the hit supernatural drama series was saved by Netflix following its cancellation at NBC, production on Manifest Season 4, the final season, appears to have begun. Series star J.R. Ramirez, who will return as lawman Jared Vazquez for the final batch of episodes, offered an update on Season 4's production Thursday when he shared a photo of himself from the set.
TV SERIES
TVLine

Nash Bridges: Was Reunion Movie Worthy of a Full-On Series Revival?

Don Johnson returned as Nash Bridges this Saturday night, with Cheech Marin’s Joe Dominguez again riding shotgun. Did the reunion movie for USA Network prove worthy of a full-on series revival? The two-hour movie — which producers, at least at one point, hoped would serve as a backdoor pilot for a full series relaunch — picked up with Nash and Joe chasing after Trevor Garrison, a baddie involved in trafficking teenage girls. After a gunshot from Joe accidentally explodes a nearby gas truck (but in doing so KO’s Trevor), both he and Nash nonetheless get a two-week suspension from the SFPD’s...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

This Week in TV: Holiday Specials Galore, ‘The Beatles: Get Back,’ ‘Hogwarts Tournament’

Christmas movies have been airing since before Halloween, and CBS has already aired Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer this year. But with Thanksgiving on Thursday, the TV holiday season really begins in earnest. The broadcast networks are filled with specials over the next seven days, and streaming and cable premieres (holiday themed or not) are plentiful as well. Below is The Hollywood Reporter‘s rundown of premieres, returns and specials over the next seven days. It would be next to impossible to watch everything, but let THR point the way to worthy options for the coming week. All times are ET/PT unless noted. The Big Show One of the...
NFL
Autosport Online

MotoGP officially announces eight-part Amazon docuseries

Autosport reported back in March at the start of the 2021 campaign that MotoGP was working on its own version of the hugely popular Formula 1 Drive to Survive series, which has aired three seasons on Netflix and has led to a major boost in interest in F1. It was...
MOTORSPORTS
tvseriesfinale.com

The Equalizer: Season Three? Has the CBS Crime Drama Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Airing on the CBS television network, The Equalizer TV show stars Queen Latifah, Chris Noth, Lorraine Toussaint, Tory Kittles, Liza Lapira, Adam Goldberg, and Laya DeLeon Hayes. The story follows Robyn McCall (Latifa), an enigmatic woman with a mysterious background. She uses her extensive skills as a former CIA operative to help those with nowhere else to turn. To most, Robyn appears to be just an average single mom who is quietly raising her daughter (Hayes) and living with her aunt (Toussaint). However, to a trusted few, Robyn is The Equalizer, an anonymous guardian angel and defender of the downtrodden, who’s also dogged in her pursuit of personal redemption. Joining Robyn as champions of justice are her longtime friend and former CIA handler (Noth), an edgy bar owner and past colleague (Lapira), and a paranoid and brilliant white-hat hacker (Goldberg). As Robyn aids the oppressed and exploited, her vigilante work garners the attention of a shrewd NYPD Detective (Kittles). He once sought to uncover her identity, but now respects the need for Robyn’s type of justice, even as he often questions her methods.
