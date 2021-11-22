‘We Are Lady Parts’ officially returning for series two on Channel 4

If you were a kid during the late 1990s/early 2000s, you probably have fond memories of the Disney Channel series, Bug Juice. During an era when reality TV was still a fairly new concept, Bug Juice was truly one of a kind. The series, which lasted for three seasons, was set at a different sleepaway camp each year. Camera crews followed groups of campers as they experienced life at sleepaway camp. For many young viewers, Bug Juice provided an awesome glimpse into the fun of summer camp and it was a great escape for those who weren’t able to attend in real life. Although it’s been more than 20 years since the show’s last episode, Bug Juice’s legacy lives on in the hearts of millennials everywhere. Keep reading to take a walk down memory lane in honor of Bug Juice.

TV SHOWS ・ 15 DAYS AGO