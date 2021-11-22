Hedge Fund Makes Bid For Owner Of St. Louis Post-Dispatch

A Missouri newspaper that traces its roots to Joseph Pulitzer could soon find itself under a new owner: Alden Global Capital. The New York hedge fund offered about $141 million to buy out Lee Enterprises, parent company of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and dozens of other newspapers across the U.S. Alden, now the second-largest newspaper owner in the country, has a reputation for cutting staff and selling off real estate holdings at the newspapers it buys. In the Kansas City area, telecommunications company Charter Communications is planning to invest $18.9 opening a new facility. The company said it expects to add more than 500 jobs by the end of next year at the call center. And, with Thanksgiving days away, a recent survey says consumers are paying about 16% more for turkeys than they did last year. The increase is due partly to pandemic-induced uncertainty farmers faced last year when they began forecasting demand and sizing their flocks. Overall, Thanksgiving meals are expected to cost about 14% more this year than they did in 2020.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO