ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Hedge Fund Makes Bid For Owner Of St. Louis Post-Dispatch

By Jason Rima
KTTS
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(AP) — Hedge fund Alden Global Capital, one of the country’s largest newspaper owners with a reputation for intense cost cuts...

www.ktts.com

Comments / 0

Related
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Letter: Hedge fund newspaper owners can’t count on subscribers

Regarding “Hedge fund Alden, on hunt again for newspapers, offers to buy Lee Enterprises, Post-Dispatch” (Nov. 22): I have been a loyal Post-Dispatch subscriber for almost 50 years, even as it faded into its current state, losing its institutional memory and most of its staff. It would take the better part of a day to calculate what I’ve paid for my subscription over the years, but I’m guessing it exceeds $10,000.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Post-Dispatch owner adopts ‘poison pill’ as it weighs Alden offer

The owner of the Post-Dispatch said Wednesday it had approved what’s known as a “poison pill” plan to guard against a hostile takeover as it considers New York hedge fund Alden Global Capital’s unsolicited offer to buy it. Davenport, Iowa-based Lee Enterprises’ plan would kick in if Alden gets control...
BUSINESS
missouribusinessalert.com

Missouri Minute: Charter to hire 500 at new KC facility; hedge fund bids for Post-Dispatch parent

A Missouri newspaper that traces its roots to Joseph Pulitzer could soon find itself under a new owner: Alden Global Capital. The New York hedge fund offered about $141 million to buy out Lee Enterprises, parent company of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and dozens of other newspapers across the U.S. Alden, now the second-largest newspaper owner in the country, has a reputation for cutting staff and selling off real estate holdings at the newspapers it buys. In the Kansas City area, telecommunications company Charter Communications is planning to invest $18.9 opening a new facility. The company said it expects to add more than 500 jobs by the end of next year at the call center. And, with Thanksgiving days away, a recent survey says consumers are paying about 16% more for turkeys than they did last year. The increase is due partly to pandemic-induced uncertainty farmers faced last year when they began forecasting demand and sizing their flocks. Overall, Thanksgiving meals are expected to cost about 14% more this year than they did in 2020.
MISSOURI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hedge Fund#Alden Global Capital#Lee Enterprises#Ap#The Buffalo News
bizjournals

Will hedge fund become new owner of several Charlotte-area newspapers?

A hedge fund with a history of acquiring newspapers and a reputation for slashing their newsroom staffs may become the next owner of several publications in North Carolina, including four in the greater Charlotte region. Alden Global Capital LLC offered to buy Lee Enterprises yesterday for $24 per share in...
MARKETS
FingerLakes1.com

Hedge fund makes bid for Auburn Citizen parent company

A hedge fund that is one of the nation’s largest newspaper owners is reportedly making a bid for the parent company of the Auburn Citizen. The paper quotes an Associated Press story saying Alden Global Capital has made a $141 million offer for Lee Enterprises. Among Lee’s other New York papers are the Buffalo News and Glens Falls Post-Star.
AUBURN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Messenger: Use NFL money to make the St. Louis Promise to next generation

It’s time to make the St. Louis Promise. It’s time to tell the next generation of young St. Louisans that they will have an opportunity for a better future. It’s time to think big. Those are my thoughts after asking readers for ideas on what to do with the $790...
NFL
The Center Square

State distributes $6 million in unclaimed assets by matching account names with unemployment applicants

(The Center Square) – Nearly one in 10 Missourians who filed for unemployment since October received an average of $300 in unclaimed property belonging to them. Missouri Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick announced earlier this week approximately 21,000 people who applied for unemployment benefits received $6,073,711.67 in unclaimed cash. The average claim was approximately $300.
ECONOMY
KTTS

Judge Rules Local Health Orders Tied To COVID Are Illegal

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri judge has ruled that local health orders imposed to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the state are illegal and should be lifted. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Cole County Circuit Judge Daniel Green ruled that orders such as quarantines and business closures violate the Missouri Constitution’s separation of powers clause affecting the executive, legislative and judicial branches of government.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

St. Louis personnel director Richard Frank retiring; Jones fills tech, civil rights posts

ST. LOUIS — Richard Frank, who as St. Louis personnel director is among city government’s longest-serving and most powerful officials, said Friday that he’s retiring, effective Dec. 1. Meanwhile, Mayor Tishaura O. Jones appointed Monica Del Villar, an American Civil Liberties Union official, to head the city’s Civil Rights Enforcement...
SAINT LOUIS, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy