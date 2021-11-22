ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids

How do you make a 44-year-old animatronic rodent appeal to today's kids?

By Samantha Masunaga Los Angeles Times
Scranton Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChuck E. Cheese has seen a lot in 44 years. The namesake rodent at...

www.thetimes-tribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
Awesome 98

People are Disgusted by How Little Ceasars Pizza Sauce is Allegedly Made

A TikToker who claims to work at Little Ceasars posted a video of how they allegedly make their pizza sauce. The video has since gone viral with over 15.8 million views since it was posted last week. The video shows a large plastic container full of what looks like tomato paste, water, and herbs being mixed together. However, none of that is what’s bothering people.
LUBBOCK, TX
Design Taxi

Walmart Pulls Toy Off The Shelf After It’s Found To Be Singing About Cocaine

When an Ontario grandmother brought an “educational toy” home from Walmart, she was shocked to find the cactus plushie swearing and singing songs about coke—no, not the drink, but the drug. “This toy uses swear words and talks about cocaine use. This is not what I ordered from my granddaughter,”...
MUSIC
Indy100

Dog looking for a new home hasn’t had a single viewing since arriving at a shelter 142 days ago

A dog shelter in Hull opened its doors to a shy pup 142 days ago – and in a heartbreaking turn of events, she hasn’t had a single viewing the entire time. Oakwood Dog Rescue in Hull, East Yorkshire has since launched an appeal to find the small mixed-breed canine, Epiphany, a new loving family in time for Christmas. The four-year-old dog was said to be “very frightened and nervous” but has since started to come out of her shell gradually. The dog shelter said Epiphany requires “lots of time and patience to become more confident with people.” “She...
The Independent

Should you stay friends with your ex and how do you make it work?

It’s a no-brainer that going through a breakup can be tough and sorting out your emotions can seem like an insurmountable task when you’re in the thick of it.Relationships are often messy and, between navigating heartbreak and singledom, many people ask themselves: “Should I stay friends with my ex?”It’s a question that Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes, who announced on Thursday that they have split up, have answered with a resounding “yes”. A post shared by both singers on Instagram said they would remain “best friends”.The pair, who were known as “Shawnmila” when they were a couple, said in their...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rodent#Animatronic#Video Game
AM 1390 KRFO

When Do You Stop Caring About How Old You Are?

The old saying is that age is just a number. But when exactly do you stop caring about what that number is? Is the saying true, or is it something that old people tell themselves to feel better?. I can only speak from my own personal experience here, but at...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
The Mountaineer

How do you cook a Thanksgiving turkey? These kids share some novel approaches

Each year, The Mountaineer gets Thanksgiving feast tips and tricks from some of the most discerning eaters — kindergartners and first graders. This year, we spoke to Clyde Elementary students in Tammi Sizemore, Chelsea White and Casey Lutz’s kindergarten classes; Brandy Littrell and Michelle Davis’s first grade classes; and Jessica Perry and Sarah Floyd’s intensive instruction (II) classes.
RECIPES
KROC News

Little Minnesota Kids: How Do You Cook Thanksgiving Dinner (CUTE)

I've never cooked a Thanksgiving dinner...too many moving parts. God love ya if you're great at all the planning, timing, and stress control, but I would rip my hair out. That doesn't mean I don't know how to do it, though. I have the general idea down. Way better than when I was a kid. Which got us thinking...how does a kid think Thanksgiving dinner gets made?
ROCHESTER, MN
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Explorers Find Flintstone-Inspired Mansion Empty in the Woods

You're not likely to see a home like this anywhere. It's a stone mansion abandoned in the woods that looks like it was inspired by the Flintstones cartoon. One of the most popular YouTube channels that specializes in exploring abandoned places is BigBankz. Here's what they said about this very recent adventure in the remote woodlands:
Mashed

McDonald's Employees Wish You'd Stop Doing This In The Drive-Thru

There's something about McDonald's that many of us just can't resist. There are the crispy fries, delicious sandwiches and burgers, and dreamy ice cream concoctions (although we probably should be staying away from those, considering we've been warned time and again about how often those ice cream machines break), to name a few. As much as we all love a good, simple drive-thru order of a burger and fries, there's a lot more going on in a run-of-the-mill McDonald's restaurant than we often realize.
RESTAURANTS
Best Life

Never Spend This Long Going to the Bathroom, Doctor Warns

When nature calls, we must be quick to answer. Whether you get the call after a two-hour road trip or during your 10-minute train ride home, you know the feeling of relief that comes with arriving at the bathroom. But however you're relieving yourself, you're probably not putting a lot of thought into how long you spend doing so. According to doctors, if you're spending an unusual amount of time on the toilet, you might want to reevaluate your habits. Read on to learn more about the toilet time limit you need to keep in mind.
LIFESTYLE
967 The Eagle

Black Friday Vandalism or Prank at Illinois Hobby Lobby Store?

This is either a Black Friday prank or someone really doesn't like Double T...I'd guess it's just a prank. Pretty brilliant prank I might add. With all the crazy sales, and extras that go along with today....did you make it out, or are you an online shopper? Did you grab that 7 foot flat screen for $199 or what about that Cabbage Patch Doll that little Suzie wanted?
ILLINOIS STATE
Scranton Times

Almost any wine will do on Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving is a great day for wine. Even people who don’t drink wine regularly will enjoy a glass, acknowledging the specialness of the meal and the event. The only day on which Americans drink more wine is New Year’s Eve, and on that day, few think deeply about what they drink.
FOOD & DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy