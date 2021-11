SAN JOSE – Forward Jonathan Dahlen will miss his second straight game Wednesday with an upper-body injury and could be out for the remainder of the Sharks’ homestand. Dahlen was hurt in Saturday’s game at SAP Center with the Washington Capitals and missed the Sharks’ 2-1 overtime win over the Carolina Hurricanes on Monday. He will not play against the Ottawa Senators on Wednesday and is questionable for Friday when the Sharks play the Toronto Maple Leafs on the final date of a four-game homestand.

