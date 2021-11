The S&P 500 rallied significantly on Monday to reach all-time highs yet again. Ultimately, this is a market that continues to go looking towards the 4800 level, which is a large, round, psychologically significant figure, and the next target that I have. I think that breaking above the 4700 level was a good sign, and it should continue to follow that move over the longer term. Short-term dips at this point should continue to attract plenty of attention, as the “Santa Claus rally” will continue. In other words, money managers are going to jump in and try to pick up any bit of value that is offered.

STOCKS ・ 4 DAYS AGO