The Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach will postpone — for a second time — charging hefty fees to ocean carriers that leave cargo sitting too long at terminals. The fees won’t be charged until at least Nov. 22. The charges, after an initial delay, were set to begin on Monday, Nov. 15, as a way to help alleviate a supply chain crisis that experts say threatens the economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

LONG BEACH, CA ・ 12 DAYS AGO