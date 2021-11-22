Paramount+ rolls out its holiday movies and shows

This Hallmark "Countdown to Christmas" season will feature mini-reunions from Desperate Housewives, Back to the Future, Fuller House and The Wonder Years. “I think we’re looking to plug into people’s nostalgia and into people’s love for these shows and these characters,” says Hallmark's new programming chief Lisa Hamilton Daly. “We have (Desperate Housewives') Teri Hatcher and James Denton, which, for a lady of my age, is super interesting. It’s so funny, in our house, the stunts that are coming up are each aimed at a different member of our families. The Candace Cameron Bure and John Brotherton movie, my daughter is like beside herself with excitement to see that one, because she loved Fuller House. My husband is excited about the Back to the Future reunion with Lea Thompson and Christopher Lloyd. It’s like they kind of bore into our brains for these. And I think that it’s just fun. It gives everybody an extra layer of stuff to talk about, to see those actors reunited in a different way.”

MOVIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO