ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Paramount+ rolls out its holiday movies and shows

Digital Trends
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleParamount+ today rolled out its “seasonal spectacular,” which brings with it a number of movies, shows, and episodes good for the whole family. It includes new shows, as well as a wealth of on-demand content from CBS proper, new specials, and more. On the kids’ side of things, A...

www.digitaltrends.com

Comments / 0

Related
Primetimer

Hallmark has two themes running through its 2021 holiday movie slate: Nostalgic mini-reunions and a lot of Christmas music

This Hallmark "Countdown to Christmas" season will feature mini-reunions from Desperate Housewives, Back to the Future, Fuller House and The Wonder Years. “I think we’re looking to plug into people’s nostalgia and into people’s love for these shows and these characters,” says Hallmark's new programming chief Lisa Hamilton Daly. “We have (Desperate Housewives') Teri Hatcher and James Denton, which, for a lady of my age, is super interesting. It’s so funny, in our house, the stunts that are coming up are each aimed at a different member of our families. The Candace Cameron Bure and John Brotherton movie, my daughter is like beside herself with excitement to see that one, because she loved Fuller House. My husband is excited about the Back to the Future reunion with Lea Thompson and Christopher Lloyd. It’s like they kind of bore into our brains for these. And I think that it’s just fun. It gives everybody an extra layer of stuff to talk about, to see those actors reunited in a different way.”
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lady Gaga
Person
Tony Bennett
GamesRadar+

Netflix rolls out new Top 10 site – here's how to check the most-watched movies and shows

Netflix has rolled out a new Top 10 site, making it easier than ever to find the most popular movies and TV shows on the streamer. The new site lets you view rankings for specific countries or globally, and can be sorted by TV shows and movies in English or Non-English. The most popular titles also have some extra information on how many countries they're ranking in, and you can check out the most popular movies and TV shows on the streamer of all time, too.
TV SHOWS
The Verge

The live-action Halo TV show on Paramount Plus gets its first brief teaser

The long-in-the-works Halo TV series finally has its first — very brief — teaser trailer, revealed today at Microsoft’s 20th anniversary Xbox event, giving a first glimpse at the live-action adaptation of the iconic games. The teaser is very short, offering just a few close-up shots of Master Chief’s Mjolnir...
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘South Park’ Paramount+ Film Teaser Shows Adult Stan and Kyle

South Park on Thursday released the first look at the show’s initial Paramount+ film — and the kids are all grown up. South Park: Post Covid will catch up with the boys 40 years down the road when they’re adults and need to work together again to solve a problem not revealed in the preview. Last month, show creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone told The Hollywood Reporter that the boys would be dealing with a post-COVID world. “They’re just trying to get back to normal,” Parker said then. “So, it is like our show. We’re just trying to get back to...
PARAMOUNT, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paramount#Android Tv#Roku Tv#Amazon Fire Tv#Cbs#Multidenominational#Chanukah#Spongebob#Bubble Guppies#Icarly#Inspector Gadget Saves#Sonic#Google Tv#Hdr
ComicBook

Paramount+ Releases Slate of Holiday Programming, Including New Rugrats Special

With Thanksgiving festivities kicking off later this week and with December right around the corner, many movie and TV fans are looking for ways to get into the spirit of the season, with Paramount+ revealing their slate of programming that subscribers will surely want to be checking out. In addition to the platform hosting a number of classic and beloved titles, fans will also be able to check out the all-new Rugrats holiday special. Whether you're looking for classic installments of holiday-themed sitcoms, family-friendly programming, or unconventional entertainment, Paramount+ will have you covered in the coming weeks. Check out the Paramount+ holiday-themed hub here.
TV & VIDEOS
nichegamer.com

Magatsu Barai Opening Movie Shows Off Its Characters

Light has shared the Magatsu Barai opening movie, showing off the main characters in the stylish upcoming battle visual novel. The game’s opening movie features the song “Stand Straight Up,” is sung by Masayo Shinkai, produced by Nirai Kanai Studio, written by HaraYuka from STRIKERS (with supervision by Ayuma), and was both composed and arranged by Hideki Higuchi.
COMICS
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Announces “Rumble” Movie For Paramount+

WWE and Paramount+ have announced that the “Rumble” movie will premiere exclusively on Wednesday, December 15. The “Rumble” animated feature movie from Paramount Animation and WWE Studios will premiere on December 15 via the Paramount+ streaming service owned by ViacomCBS. The movie stars WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, RAW Women’s...
WWE
Collider

'Rumble' Trailer Reveals Animated Sports Movie Heading for a Paramount+ Release

Paramount+ has unveiled a new trailer for Rumble, the upcoming animated film that will be released on the streaming service on December 15. Featuring the voices of Will Arnett, Geraldine Viswanathan, Terry Crews, Stephen A. Smith, Jimmy Tatro, Tony Danza, Ben Schwartz, Joe “Roman Reigns” Anoa'i and more, Rumble is described as “an entertaining and original animated family film that explores the world of monster wrestling and celebrates moving to your own groove and paving your own unique path to success.”
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Christmas
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Movies
ComicBook

South Park: Post Covid Movie Now Streaming on Paramount+

The new South Park TV movie South Park: Post Covid is now streaming on Paramount+, just in time for a Thanksgiving Day watch! As the title would imply, South Park: Post Covid is the next installment of the "specials" the South Park team has been doing since the COVID-19 pandemic began; in this latest special, South Park takes a time-jump forward into the future. Stan, Kyle, Cartman, and Kenny are revealed to be middle-aged adults by the time the COVID pandemic officially ends – but the ramifications of what COVID has done to their lives (and the world) are far from over.
TV & VIDEOS
Austin Daily Herald

Premier of ‘A Vagabond Holiday’ kicks off Paramount’s December

Davina and the Vagabonds’ new holiday show, A Vagabond Holiday, kicks off a busy season at the Historic Paramount Theatre on Dec. 3. Davina (Sowers) Lozier — piano and vocals — leads the group’s horn-forward, full throttle, rocking jazz-blues. Expect holiday classics arranged in Vagabonds style including songs from Ella...
AUSTIN, MN
visitbuffaloniagara.com

Holiday Movies Showing at Classic Buffalo Theatres

There’s something comforting about stepping through the front doors of Buffalo’s classic movie theatres – the smell of popcorn at the snack counter, the twinkling of lights down the aisle, the dimming of the house lights, even the creak of the old-time seats. Combine that with the spirit of the holiday season and you’ve got the recipe for a nostalgic experience unlike any other. Several classic Buffalo theatres cherish this time of the year by firing up the projectors to show timeless holiday movies, new and old. Here is what’s playing at Buffalo’s theatres this season:
MOVIES
mediapost.com

Jimmy Fallon Rolls Out Family, Holiday Mirth-Making For Frito-Lay

In a first for Frito-Lay, the snacks marketer is going long-form with a two-minute holiday season commercial featuring Jimmy Fallon and family that debuts during the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. Fallon, his wife and two young daughters are front and center in a spot titled “It’s The Most Wonderful Time...
CELEBRITIES
Escapist Magazine

Halo TV Show on Paramount+ Reveals Master Chief in First Teaser Trailer

Thanks to Microsoft’s 20th anniversary Xbox celebration event, we have finally been given a very brief look at Pablo Schreiber as Master Chief in the first teaser trailer for the Paramount+ Halo TV series. It’s not much, but the live-action Spartan-117 is still a sight to behold. His suit design seems to fall more in line with the grittier aesthetics of Halo 4 and Halo 5: Guardians, though it’s unclear if the show’s narrative will share characteristics with those games. You can say hello to Master Chief (and what sounds like Jen Taylor’s Cortana) in the first Halo TV show teaser trailer below.
TV SERIES
Best Life

Devin Ratray Played Buzz in "Home Alone." See Him Now at 44.

In Home Alone, Kevin McCallister (Macaulay Culkin) might be shocked to be left behind by his family when they leave for Christmas vacation without him, but he's actually glad to be rid of some of them, particularly his older brother Buzz. Played by Devin Ratray, Buzz is a bully to his younger brother, and they often get into trouble together. Of course, Kevin gives Buzz a hard time, too. It's hard to forget him making fun of Buzz's girlfriend ("Woof!") when he finds her picture.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy