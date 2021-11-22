ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Kern Public Health reports 1 new COVID-19 death, 539 cases

By Marisel Maldonado
KGET
KGET
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zWGLS_0d491rHw00

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported one new COVID-19 death and 539 cases today.

Those numbers bring the county’s totals to 155,990 cases and 1,764 deaths. The department says 47,853 residents have recovered and 98,894 are presumed recovered. An additional 7,396 people are isolated at home. The state is reporting that 157 are in a hospital and 35 are in the intensive care unit.

The department said 532,053 tests have come back negative and 417 are pending.

There have been 90,956 cases among residents who are 18 to 49 years old, 26,533 in those 50 to 64 years old, 24,862 in those under 18 and 13,518 cases among residents who are 65 or older, according to public health officials.

Kern County Public Health is reporting that the county has 918 cases of the B 1.617.2 delta variant from India, a variant of concern, according to the CDC. There are 86 cases of the B.1.1.7 alpha variant that originated in the United Kingdom, 11 cases of the P.1 gamma variant from Brazil and three cases of the B.1.351 beta variant from South Africa. Kern County also has 31 cases of the B.1.427 Epsilon variant and 112 cases of the B.1.429 Epsilon variant. There is also one case of the B.1.526 Iota variant.

Kern County Public Health reports there are 414,024 fully vaccinated individuals and 506,627 unvaccinated individuals in the county, so far. The percentage of vaccinated people who have tested positive for COVID-19 post-vaccine is 1.08 percent. The percentage of all COVID-19 cases that are unvaccinated is 92.91 percent. So far, there have been a total of 4,465 post-vaccine cases. There are 58,516 total unvaccinated cases. The data is cumulative from Jan. 21, the first date a resident of Kern was considered fully vaccinated, according to KCPH.

To view the full data set from Kern County Public Health, visit here .

Visit MyTurn.ca.gov to find a COVID-19 vaccination site nearest to you and schedule an appointment. COVID vaccine boosters: Who’s eligible, when and how to get the shot in California

Residents may contact KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to have their questions answered about COVID-19.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 0

Related
KGET

Houchin begins community-wide blood drive Wednesday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Houchin Community Blood Bank is kicking off its 14th Annual Community Wide Blood Drive Wednesday outside the 17 News studios with coffee and food available for purchase. Wednesday’s event will last from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m. and the community-wide drive will go on for the rest of December as a […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kern County, CA
Coronavirus
Bakersfield, CA
Government
State
California State
Kern County, CA
Health
County
Kern County, CA
Kern County, CA
Government
Local
California Health
City
Bakersfield, CA
Local
California Coronavirus
Local
California Government
Bakersfield, CA
Coronavirus
Bakersfield, CA
Health
KGET

Massive water column gushes in Bakersfield after water main break

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A massive jet of water caused by a broken water main shot into the air Thursday in southwest Bakersfield. The water soared upwards of 30 feet by the intersection of Mountain Ridge Drive and Taft Highway. A 17 News camera was at the scene around 8:30 a.m., watching as workers struggled […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Mexicans living in U.S. getting new ‘tamper-proof’ passports at consulates

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – Mexican consulates are issuing their citizens a new electronic passport that’s supposed to be tamperproof. The passport has been available in El Paso since November 4, and Mexican Consul General Mauricio Ibarra Ponce de Leon says its security features make it a reliable identity document for Mexicans in living […]
EL PASO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Health Reports#Covid 19#Cdc#Kern Public Health#Kern County Public Health#Kcph
KGET

Early morning gatecrasher won’t ruin 600-meal Thanksgiving plans at The Mission

The folks at the Mission woke up Tuesday morning, two days before the big event, to an alarming sight. It was just before 2 a.m. when the driver of a pickup truck drove through a section of the front wrought iron fencing in front of the Mission at Kern County. It’s a headache the folks at the Mission don’t need two days before their busiest day of the year -- Thanksgiving, when they expect to feed as many as 600 people -- free, no questions asked. 17's Robert Price has the full story online.
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

POLL RESULTS: Do you agree with the verdict of the Ahmaud Arbery trial?

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) –All three men charged in the death of Ahmaud Arbery were convicted of murder in a Georgia court this morning. The jury reached its decision after more than 10 hours of deliberations, and 10 days of testimony. Prosecutors argued that the defendants started the confrontation that led to Arbery’s death, while defense […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Mother kidnaps 2 children against court order, possibly fleeing to Mexico

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two children Luis Cabrera-Tafoya, 8, and Yamin Pimentel, 6, who were abducted by their mother, Daisy Alvarez against a court order. They were last seen on Nov. 15. It’s unknown what they were wearing. Luis Cabrera-Tafoya is described as 4’2″, weighing 61 pounds, […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

KGET

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
692K+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy