Investigation underway after person shot in abdomen in N. Harris Co. neighborhood

There is law enforcement activity in a north Harris County neighborhood just off FM-1960, where constable deputies say a woman was detained after a man was shot in the abdomen.

The Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office confirmed an investigation in the 1900 block of Roanwood Drive on Monday afternoon.

The constable's office didn't offer a lot of details during the early stage of the emergency response.

Authorities urge people to avoid the area as an investigation gets underway.