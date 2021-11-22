Investigation underway after person shot in abdomen in N. Harris Co. neighborhood
There is law enforcement activity in a north Harris County neighborhood just off FM-1960, where constable deputies say a woman was detained after a man was shot in the abdomen. The Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office confirmed an investigation in the 1900 block of Roanwood Drive on Monday afternoon. The constable's office didn't offer a lot of details during the early stage of the emergency response. Authorities urge people to avoid the area as an investigation gets underway. This is a developing story. All updates can be found in this article.
