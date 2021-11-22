ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Festival

Beyond the myths, Thanksgiving and Hanukkah share stories of resistance

By Mahrinah Shije
Forward
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week, families across the country will gather for Thanksgiving feasts, followed by Hanukkah three days later. Harvest feasts are traditional for the Native peoples of this continent, but do Thanksgiving and Hanukkah merit a week and a half of celebration? A deeper look at each holiday demands greater...

forward.com

#Thanksgiving#Native Americans#Myths#Native American History#Wampanoag#Jews#Jewish#Maccabees#Indigenous
