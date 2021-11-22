ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Juicy Smolliét aka Jussie Smollet Makes An Appearance At NYC Movie Screening Ahead of Trial

By Easy Money Typer
 5 days ago

Source: Rob Kim / Getty

Jussie Smollett is back in these streets and hitting red carpets again.

Per Page Six , the embattled actor attended a screening of his film B-Boy Blues held at AMC Magic Johnson Harlem 9. Smollett’s red carpet appearance marked the first time he’s been spotted on a red carpet since his infamous incident, where he allegedly staged a racially-charged attack on himself in December 2019.

The film is Smollett’s directorial debut and is based on James Earl Hardy’s 1994 novel. The 39-year old actor took to Instagram to celebrate the occasion. He wrote, “To see all the love for the film is crazy beautiful in his Instagram Stories. More to come while I catch up but to everyone who came out last night with so much love and community… on behalf of everyone @bboybluesfilm, thank you.”

As for the film, its release date is still uncertain because Smollett is still trying to find it a home at a studio so “everyone can see it.”

Smollett was all smiles during the event, but things will get serious for him in the coming days as he is set to stand trial for his alleged staged racial attack on Nov. 29. Smollett has been accused of lying to investigators after claiming he was a victim of a racist and homophobic attack in January 2019.

We will soon learn the fate of the “Gay Tupac.”

Photo: Rob Kim / Getty

